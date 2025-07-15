England secured a thrilling 22-run victory over India in the third Test at Lord's, mirroring their 2019 World Cup win on the same date. Ravindra Jadeja's valiant resistance was ultimately overcome, leading to a nail-biting finish.

July 14 will have a special place in the hearts of English cricket fans, as they once again witnessed a nail-biting triumph by England at Lord’s, this time in Test cricket against Team India, six years after their historic ODI World Cup in 2019.

The Ben Stokes-led England pulled off a thrilling 22-run victory over Team India in the third Test of the ongoing five-match series at Lord’s in London on Monday, July 14. After being bundled out for 192 and England set a 193-run target for the visitors to chase.

However, the hosts managed to successfully defend the target amid the tense final day of the Lord’s Test, with Shoaib Bashir taking the last wicket of Mohammed Siraj to seal a dramatic victory, sparking massive celebrations. There were twists and turns throughout the final day of the third Test, as the momentum was shifting towards either side with every session

Scroll to load tweet…

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes set the tone for the final day by triggering a collapse in India’s batting line-up, removing key batters like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar, leaving the visitors reeling at 82/7. However, it looked like England would wrap the match sooner rather than later until Ravindra Jadeja dug deep and mounted a brave resistance to keep India’s hopes alive for the victory.

England Triumphed over Ravindra Jadeja’s Valiant Resistance

Ravindra Jadeja was posing a serious threat to England's bowling attack as his continued and resistant stay at the crease was steadily inching India closer towards what would have been a memorable victory at Lord’s. Jadeja’s patience, grit, and resilience were frustrating the England bowlers.

After Nitish Kumar Reddy’s dismissal at 112/8, Ravindra Jadeja was the only hope for India to chase down the target. The southpaw was carrying the visitors’ fading hopes and had only two talinders - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, for the company. Jadeja and Bumrah stitched a gritty 36-run stand for the ninth wicket until Ben Stokes dismissed the latter for 5 at 148/9.

Scroll to load tweet…

Still, there was pressure on England as Ravindra Jadeja was at the crease, and his dismissal was crucial. The 36-year-old was expertly preventing Mohammed Siraj and shouldering the responsibility to chase down the target. Jadeja scored a fifty but did not bring out his sword celebration as he knew that the job was not finished. His resistance, resilience, and grit were seemingly paying off until Shoaib Bashir’s wicket of Mohammed Siraj brought curtains down on India’s fightback, crushing their hopes of a famous win.

Scroll to load tweet…

England might not have been able to take the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, but they managed to break his resolve by breaking his final batting partner, Mohammed Siraj, sealing a nerve-wracking victory.

Ravindra Jadeja played a valiant innings of 61 off 181 balls, including 4 fours and a six, showcasing his immense composure under pressure, but his heroic effort eventually went in vain, as India fell 23 runs short of the target.

Deja Vu for England at Lord’s after Six Years

England could not have asked for a better way to celebrate their historic victory at the 2019 ODI World Cup than by clinching yet another heart-stopping win at Lord’s on the same date. Eoin Morgan-led England won their maiden ODI World Cup title by defeating New Zealand at Lord’s on July 14, 2019.

The final was nothing short of a thrill, just as The Three Lions’ dramatic victory over Team India in the Lord’s Test. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Chris Woakes were part of both iconic chapters at the Home of Cricket, playing vital roles in England’s 2019 ODI World Cup win and scripting another memorable chapter in red-ball cricket by edging out Team India in a pulsating Test finish on July 14, 2025.

Six years ago, England became the third team after India and Australia to clinch the ODI World Cup at home. Eoin Morgan and his boys pulled off a thrilling victory in the second Super Over after the final ended in a tie, both in regulation play and the first Super Over, with England edging past New Zealand on boundary count.

Just six years after England’s historic maiden ODI World Cup title, the Three Lions again found themselves in yet another nail-biting contest. Eventually, they clinched the thrilling victory at Lord’s, this time in the longest format of the game.

Ben Stokes-led side held their nerve to script a pulsating win against India, reaffirming their love affair with July 14 at the Home of Cricket.

Ben Stokes Won Player Of The Match on Both Occasions

One thing that has remained constant between England’s 2019 World Cup Final win and Test victory against Team India in 2025 at Lord’s is that the talismanic all-rounder was awarded Player of the Match on both occasions.

In the 2019 World Cup, Stokes played a brilliant knock of 84 off 98 balls and formed a crucial 110-run stand for the fifth wicket with Jos Buttler (59) to form the backbone of England’s run chase, ultimately dragging the game into the Super Over.

In the 2025 Lord’s Test victory, Ben Stokes scored 44 off 110 balls and registered figures of 2/63 in 20 overs in the first innings. In the second innings, the all-rounder scored 33 off 96 balls and registered figures of 3/48 in 24 balls. His bowling in the second innings proved vital for England as he triggered India’s collapse on the final day,

Scroll to load tweet…

With the Lord’s Test victory, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series before heading into the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, which will take place on July 23.