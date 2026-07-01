Former India spinner R Ashwin defended his remarks on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bench role, saying carrying water is part of cricket's learning culture, not degrading. He issued the clarification after facing online criticism over his comments.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin clarified his remarks over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bench role during the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland, which the Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, were whitewashed 0-2 by the hosts in Belfast.

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Though Sooryavanshi was included in the India squad for the Ireland T20Is, he didn’t get a game despite anticipation around his international debut. However, after the first T20I in Belfast, R Ashwin suggested that sitting on the sidelines offered the youngster valuable perspective, adding that he could learn significantly by observing the team environment and even helping out with tasks like carrying water for his teammates.

The former India off-spinner’s remarks sparked criticism and debate among fans and cricket enthusiasts who felt the comments trivialised the role of a promising young talent, who enthralled the cricketing world with aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay in domestic and youth cricket, and the IPL.

Also Read: Ireland whitewash 'depressing', says Iyer ahead of England T20Is

‘Why Do People Think Carrying Water is a Bad Thing?’

As criticism of his initial comments grew online, Ravichandran Ashwin had to issue a clarification regarding the value of his original statement, firmly pushing back against the backlash.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, the 39-year-old stated that his comments were misunderstood, stressing that carrying water for teammates should not be viewed as degrading, arguing that it has always been part of a cricketer's learning process and team culture.

“We need to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi time. The way he played in the IPL, obviously, you will have to play him at some point. He is that special. What I am saying is that carrying water is not degrading,” the 2011 World Cup winner said.

“Why do people think carrying water is a bad thing? When did the ethos of cricket change? In the 1990s and 2000s, I was a ballboy in Chennai, and I was so happy to carry water for the cricketers then. When did running into the field and giving a water bottle to Indian players become less?” he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted carrying water and drinks for his teammates during the first T20I against Ireland, prompting criticism from a section of fans and cricket enthusiasts, who questioned why one of India’s brightest prospects was not handed his international debut despite being included in the squad.

Will Vaibhav Make His India Debut vs England in the 1st T20I?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was also included in the India squad for the T20I leg of the white-ball series against England, with the opening match taking place at Chester-Le-Street in Durham on Wednesday, July 1. However, Sooryavanshi’s India debut has still been kept under wraps.

Speaking on the eve of the 1st T20I against England, India captain Shreyas Iyer refused to confirm whether the 15-year-old prodigy will be included in the playing XI, insisting that the team's selection strategy remains "very private."

“See, you never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. Because this is very private. This is something that we discuss in the team,” Iyer said.

“We cannot let everyone know about what combination we are going to play, and let the opponents know that this is going to happen.

“So, definitely, he is a brilliant prodigy. And whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do brilliantly," he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential debut remains uncertain as Team India looks to finalize their strategic combination ahead of the blockbuster series opener. Whether the teenager breaks into the playing XI or not remains to be seen, but the anticipation surrounding his international career has undoubtedly reached a fever pitch.

Also Read: ENG vs IND, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Plays Down External Chatter on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Debut (WATCH)