Sanju Samson broke his silence on initially losing his spot to Ishan Kishan in the T20 World Cup 2026, admitting he felt Kishan deserved it after his strong domestic performance. Despite the setback, Samson made a remarkable comeback, playing crucial knocks to help India win and securing the Player of the Tournament award.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Sanju Samson broke his silence on conceding the spot in India’s playing XI to Ishan Kishan in the initial stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.

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Ishan and Samson were included in the Men in Blue’s 15-member squad as wicketkeeper-batters, but the former was given preference over the Kerala-born cricketer following his remarkable comeback through domestic cricket. Samson’s struggles with his form in the T20I series against New Zealand ahead of the tournament, coupled with Kishan's blistering form, made the selection call inevitable.

However, Sanju Samson made a comeback and played crucial knocks in three matches, including a must-win Super 8 against the West Indies, a semi-final against England, and a final against New Zealand, and led the Men in Blue to a historic title defence while winning the Player of the Tournament award.

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‘Worked Hard in Domestic Cricket’

Two months after Team India’s historic T20 World Cup triumph, Sanju Samson spoke about losing his spot in India’s playing XI to Ishan Kishan, who had made his way back into the national side after a two-year hiatus.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Super Kings Podcast with former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund, Samson reflected on the situation, praising Ishan Kishan’s hard work in domestic cricket and admitting that while he focused on himself, he understood why Jharkhand cricketer earned the initial playing XI spot.

“He had a great Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he won the championship for Jharkhand, and he has also had a great story - We only look at ourselves, right? I think I have worked day in and day out, but lately I felt like Ishan had also done the same,” the CSK wicketkeeper-batter said.

“After what happened to him for the last two years - he was out of the system - he worked so hard in domestic cricket and worked his way back,” he added.

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Ishan Kishan earned a spot in India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup following an impressive showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he led Jharkhand to their maiden triumph while emerging as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 517 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 57.44 in 10 matches.

When Samson Knew the Spot Was Gone

Further speaking on the intense competition for the wicketkeeper-batter role, Sanju Samson opened up about the exact moment he realised that the momentum had shifted in Kishan’s favour.

“He had started scoring runs, and I can admit it on camera that I could feel he was coming for my spot. In Trivandrum, when he scored that hundred, I was like, 'Sanju, now you just give it to him, boss. He deserves it more than you do. You got your chances, you didn’t score runs, but there is someone who is in tremendous form,” Samson said.

“He came out of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, did everything right to reach there and then scored a century just before the World Cup started. So now I think, 'Sanju, you just leave it'". He added.

Eventually, Sanju Samson finished the tournament as the leading run-getter for Team India, amassing 321 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37 in five matches.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, aggregated 317 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29 in nine matches.

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