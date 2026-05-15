Delhi FC became I-League 2 champions and were promoted to the IFL after a 1-1 draw with United SC. FC Bengaluru United also secured promotion with a 1-1 draw against GMSC, a result that also saved GMSC from relegation.

Delhi Football Club were crowned champions of the I-League 2 2025-26 and secured promotion back to the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 after playing out a 1-1 draw against United SC at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani.

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In another crucial fixture at the Neville D'Souza Ground in Mumbai, FC Bengaluru United and GMSC also played out a 1-1 draw, a result that confirmed promotion for the Bengaluru side while helping GMSC avoid relegation, according to a release. GMSC, which began the day in the relegation spot with four points, earned the vital point needed to move to five points, level with NEROCA FC. However, a superior head-to-head record ensured the Mumbai side stayed up in I-League 2. FC Bengaluru United and United SC both finished the season on 15 points, but the Bengaluru outfit secured promotion courtesy of goal difference, while United SC's wait for a return to the second tier extended to 12 years.

Delhi FC crowned champions after draw with United SC

*United Sports Club - 1 (Susovan Ghosh 54') Delhi Football Club - 1 (Himanshu Jangra 67')*

At the Kalyani Stadium, United SC started the match on the front foot at their home ground, attacking the Delhi FC goal with intent through M. Sreenath, M. Arunlal, Sumay Shome and Md. Amil Naim, while Bickey Thapa and Prasanta Das controlled the midfield. The first attempt on target came from Amil, whose long-range effort was comfortably stopped by the Delhi goalkeeper. United SC looked fluid whenever they moved forward, with their attacking players troubling the opposition defence through their pace and movement. Amil Naim once again found space down the left flank and combined well with Sumay, but the striker's effort was well saved by Lalmuansanga. The goalkeeper was called into action again moments later to deny Sumay once more after the forward had been set up neatly at the end of a fine driving run through midfield by Prasanta Das.

Both sides enjoyed promising moments in attack but were unable to find the breakthrough as they went into the interval with the scores level at 0-0. United SC took the lead eight minutes after the restart from a corner kick. Susovan Ghosh, who had hit the crossbar just minutes earlier, made no mistake this time as he planted a powerful header past the goalkeeper to give his side a crucial lead.

Delhi SC struck back in the 66th minute with a well-worked move. Akash Tirkey threaded a through ball into space for Samson Keishing, who unselfishly squared it across the box for the unmarked Himanshu Jangra. The league's top scorer had the simplest of tasks, tapping the ball into the empty net to bring his side level. Knowing that only a win would help them gain promotion, United SC pushed numbers forward looking for the decisive winning goal, but could not trouble the goalkeeper. The best chance of this period actually fell to Delhi SC, for their goalscorer Himanshu, whose shot was well saved by the goalkeeper. In the end, Delhi SC held on to the draw to secure promotion to the Indian Football League as champions of I-League 2 and extend the 12-year wait of United SC to play in the Indian Football League.

Bengaluru United promoted, GMSC avoid relegation in stalemate

*GMSC, Mumbai - 1 (Shravan Shetty 47') FC Bengaluru United - 1 (Lijo K 4')*

The visitors made an early breakthrough in the fourth minute through Lijo K. Lalramdinsanga Ralte, who initiated the move with a pass down the right flank for Shunjanthan Ragui, whose well-weighted cross into the box was met by Lijo with a deft near-post header to give FC Bengaluru United the lead.

GMSC gradually settled into the contest and began enjoying more possession, with Kean Lewis posing a constant threat down the left wing. Despite building momentum and crafting a few promising openings, the hosts were unable to break down a disciplined Bengaluru defensive setup in the first half. Their best opportunity came in the 18th minute when Advait Ashok Shinde combined neatly with Sujal Jeetendra Ghanekar and Kamran Ateeque Ansari before firing from inside the box, but the effort lacked power and was comfortably gathered by Manjunath Hirekurbar.

GMSC responded immediately after the restart. In the 47th minute, Kean Lewis struck a powerful free-kick from the edge of the area that slipped through the grasp of Hirekurbar, allowing substitute Shravan Shetty to react quickest and slot home the equaliser. The remainder of the contest saw both sides push for a winner, although clear-cut opportunities remained scarce. GMSC looked threatening on the counter-attack, while FC Bengaluru United attempted to dominate possession and patiently build their attacks. Late efforts from Dhruv Sharma and Ashley Alban Koli tested the GMSC defence, but goalkeeper Paramjeetshing Baghel remained composed to preserve parity. At the other end, GMSC were denied by resolute defending, with Abdul Hannan making several crucial interventions.

The draw proved enough for FC Bengaluru United to finish second in the standings with 15 points, edging out United SC on goal difference to secure promotion. It was also enough for GMSC to finish above NEROCA and avoid relegation to I-League 3. (ANI)