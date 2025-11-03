BCCI President Mithun Manhas hailed India’s Women’s World Cup triumph, calling it proof that the board’s investment & belief in women’s cricket has paid off. He said the win vindicates years of effort to build a world-class women’s cricket programme.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 51 crore for the ICC Women's World Cup winning Indian team, the board's president Mithun Manhas congratulated the team for their maiden World Cup triumph, saying that the triumph "vindicates the investment and faith the BCCI placed in building a world-class women's programme".

All-round performances from Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) were the highlights as a clinical Women in Blue team defied all odds and barriers to seal their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title and first-ever world title across both white-ball formats, defending a target of 299 runs successfully at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

To honour this unprecedented success, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 51 crore for the players, support staff and selection committee, in recognition of their remarkable performance, dedication and contribution to the nation's sporting glory. Under the astute guidance of the BCCI, the players, support staff and every stakeholder have delivered an extraordinary performance on the grandest stage, fulfilling the aspirations of millions of fans across the country.

Manhas Credits Years of Vision and Planning

The BCCI also took the opportunity to highlight the pivotal role of Jay Shah, who served with distinction as Honorary Secretary of the BCCI and now holds the position of Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in boosting the women's cricket ecosystem in India with moves like equal match fees as men's players and the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise event, giving young Indian talent a chance to brush up with world-class Indian and overseas superstars.

The transformation of women's cricket in India, from modest beginnings to world-stage triumph, owes much to his steadfast vision, his commitment to professionalising the women's game and ensuring India builds a pipeline of talent capable of achieving global success.

The BCCI extended its deepest gratitude to Shah for his leadership, and acknowledged that this historic title for the India women's team is rooted in years of effort, infrastructure building, investment and belief.

Manhas said, as per a BCCI statement, "On behalf of the Board, I congratulate the Indian women's cricket team on this historic World Championship victory."

The team's resilience, talent and togetherness have lifted our nation's hopes. This triumph vindicates the investment and faith the BCCI placed in building a world-class women's programme.

BCCI Pledges to Keep Investing in Women’s Cricket

The BCCI reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining this momentum -- continuing to invest in women's cricket, strengthening domestic pathways, nurturing future generations, and securing India's place among the leading forces in world women's cricket.

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said: “This phenomenal achievement is the result of relentless preparation, flawless execution and the unshakable belief of our women cricketers. The coaching staff, support personnel and every state association have played a role. Congratulations to every member of the team. This team has made the entire cricket fraternity proud.”

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, said: “The journey to this summit was paved with many small steps -- enhanced domestic tournaments, better facilities, equal opportunities. Today's victory shows that when we align vision with action, greatness follows. Congratulations to our champions, and thank you to everyone who stood behind them.”

A. Raghuram Bhat, Treasurer, BCCI, said: "Witnessing this team's evolution into world-champs fills me with immense pride. The performance, character and unity displayed are exemplary. This is not just a win for the players--it is a watershed moment for women's cricket in India and globally. Well done to each member of the squad, and to the support ecosystem."

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Honorary Joint Secretary, BCCI said: “This world title ushers in a new era for Indian cricket. Our women have displayed skill, courage and composure under pressure. The BCCI remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing women's cricket at every level and celebrating our champions in the grandest possible way.”

