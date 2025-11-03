ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 India Journey: The Indian team's journey in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 was spectacular. After initial wins, they faced three consecutive losses. Let's see how they made a comeback.

World Cup 2025 Winning Journey: The final match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 was played between the Indian and South African women's teams, in which the Indian women's team made history by defeating South Africa by 52 runs and claiming their first trophy. The Indian team's journey throughout this tournament was full of ups and downs. After winning the initial matches, the Indian team faced three consecutive defeats, and then how they made a comeback, let's take a look at the entire journey of the Indian team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025...

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India vs Sri Lanka Match

The Indian women's team started their Women's World Cup campaign on September 30 against Sri Lanka. In this match, India registered a splendid victory by 59 runs. India batted first and scored 269 runs. In response, the Sri Lankan team was bowled out for 211 runs, and India began the World Cup with a win.

India vs Pakistan Match

On October 5, 2025, India faced Pakistan, and in this match too, the Indian team registered a magnificent victory by 88 runs. Batting first, India scored 247 runs in 50 overs. In reply, the Pakistan team was all out for 159 runs in 43 overs.

India vs South Africa Match

On October 9, the Indian cricket team faced South Africa, whom they defeated in the final. But in the group stage match, India had to face a three-wicket defeat against South Africa. In this match too, India batted first and scored 251 runs in 49.5 overs. In response, the South African team achieved the target in 48.5 overs for the loss of 7 wickets.

India vs Australia Match

In the group stage match between India and Australia on October 12, India suffered its second defeat. Australia defeated them by three wickets. In this match, Pratika Rawal scored 75 and Smriti Mandhana scored 80 runs.

India vs England Match

India's fifth match in the group stage was against England. However, they had to face defeat in this match as well. England won this match by just 4 runs. In this match too, Smriti Mandhana played a brilliant inning of 88 runs. This was India's third consecutive loss in the Women's World Cup.

India vs New Zealand Match

On October 23, it was a do-or-die situation for India. If they had not defeated New Zealand in this match, they would not have qualified for the semi-finals. India created history by defeating New Zealand by 53 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis method. In this match, Pratika Rawal played an inning of 122 runs. Apart from this, Smriti Mandhana also scored 109 runs with her bat.

India vs Bangladesh Match

India's last group stage match was against Bangladesh, which was called off due to rain. India could only bat for 8.4 overs. But during India's fielding, Pratika Rawal got injured and was ruled out of the series. Shafali Verma replaced her.

India vs Australia Semi-Final Match

In the semi-final, India faced Australia, whom they had defeated in the group stage. But in the semi-final, India made history by defeating the seven-time champion Australian team. In this match, Jemimah Rodrigues played an unbeaten inning of 127 runs.

India vs South Africa Final Match

The final match between India and South Africa was played on November 2, 2025, in which the Indian team, batting first, scored 298 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs. In this, Shafali Verma scored 87 and Smriti Mandhana scored 45 runs. In response, the South African team could only score 246 runs in 45.3 overs, and India won the match by 52 runs to claim the Women's World Cup trophy.