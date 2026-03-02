Gujarat Diamonds have named former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews as their Marquee Player for the Big Cricket League Season 2. Mathews, a renowned all-rounder, will lead the new franchise in the T20 tournament from March 11-22, 2026.

Team Gujarat Diamonds on Monday officially announced former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews as their Marquee Player for the upcoming Big Cricket League (BCL) Season 2, scheduled from 11 March to 22 March 2026 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Stadium, Greater Noida. Mathews, who announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2025, was one of Sri Lanka's most accomplished modern-day all-rounders. He represented Sri Lanka across all three formats after making his international debut in 2008 and went on to captain the national side, as per a press release from BCL.

Over his distinguished career, Mathews scored more than 8,000 runs in Test cricket and close to 6,000 runs in ODIs, while also contributing with the ball as a reliable right-arm medium pacer. He was a key member of Sri Lanka's ICC World T20 2014-winning squad and was widely respected for his composure, leadership qualities, and ability to anchor innings under pressure. His signing as a Marquee Player significantly strengthens the Gujarat Diamonds as the franchise prepares for its debut season in BCL.

Squad Strength

Apart from Angelo Mathews, Gujarat Diamonds have assembled a strong squad featuring experienced international and domestic names, including Upul Tharanga, Jesal Karla, Christopher Mpofu, Asela Gunaratne, Sarul Kanwar, and Isuru Udana. The combination of seasoned international performers and accomplished first-class players provides Gujarat Diamonds with depth, balance, and a competitive edge heading into Season 2.

Meenakshi Aggarwal, Owner of Gujarat Diamonds, said: "We are extremely proud to welcome Angelo Mathews as our Marquee Player for Big Cricket League Season 2. Angelo was one of the finest all-rounders of his era and brings immense international experience and leadership to our squad. His presence not only strengthens our team on the field but also inspires the younger players in the dressing room. We are confident that Gujarat Diamonds will make a strong statement this season."

The Big Cricket League's unique Pro-Am format continues to attract attention by blending international stars and emerging talent on one competitive platform, promising high-intensity cricket action.

Tournament Details

League: Big Cricket League - Season 2

Format: Pro-Am T20 Cricket

Dates: 11 March - 22 March 2026

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Stadium, Greater Noida. (ANI)