Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Kishore Shallow has expressed pride in the West Indies team despite their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 following a five-wicket defeat to India in a crucial Super Eight clash at Eden Gardens on Sunday. West Indies, two-time T20 World Cup champions, saw their campaign come to an end after India successfully chased down a challenging 196-run target in Kolkata.

CWI President Commends Team's Spirit and Growth

In an official statement from Cricket West Indies, Shallow congratulated skipper Shai Hope and the team for what he described as a commendable campaign. "On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I extend warm congratulations to Shai Hope and our team for a commendable campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Shallow said. "While we are disappointed that our journey concluded at Eden Gardens in Kolkata against the India national cricket team, the tournament as a whole reflected growth, belief and togetherness. Winning five of seven matches and advancing to the Super 8s is a testament to the preparation and commitment of this group."

Shallow highlighted the resilience shown by the players throughout the tournament and praised the unity within the squad. "Most encouraging was the spirit of resolve and fight displayed throughout the competition, a spirit that was needed more than ever. That determination and pride in representing the region strengthened confidence across the Caribbean and reminded us of the character of West Indies cricket," he added.

The CWI President also lauded the support staff, led by head coach Daren Sammy, crediting them for laying a strong foundation for the future. "Today, we are proud of our men in maroon and appreciative of the dedication of the backroom team led by Head Coach Daren Sammy. Their collective effort has laid a strong foundation for the work ahead. We will regroup, we will work, and we will compete again with even greater unity and purpose. Rally Round the West Indies, now and forever," the statement concluded.

Match Summary: India vs West Indies

In the match, West Indies posted 195/4 after opting to bat, powered by contributions from Roston Chase (40), Hope (32), Shimron Hetmyer (27), and an unbeaten 76-run partnership between Jason Holder (37*) and Rovman Powell (34*). India's bowlers were led by Jasprit Bumrah, who returned figures of 2/36.

In reply, India overcame an early setback before a series of partnerships guided them home. Sanju Samson played a key role in the chase, stitching crucial stands with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, as India sealed a five-wicket victory to progress further in the tournament. (ANI)