India's women's cricket team made history by winning their first-ever ICC World Cup, defeating South Africa. The victory triggered a massive online celebration, with conversations on X (formerly Twitter) surging by 456.5% within 24 hours.

A Nation Rejoices as Women in Blue Make History

The Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, scripted a golden chapter in cricket history by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai. The victory ended India's decades-long wait for a World Cup title in women's cricket, sparking waves of emotion and pride across the country.

X India's official account hailed the team's "epic triumph", calling it a moment that united millions in celebration. "The internet truly exploded today," the post read, as fans flooded timelines with heart emojis, national flags, and proud tears.

Virat Kohli Leads the Cheers

Cricket icon Virat Kohli was among the first to congratulate the team, saying the players had made "every Indian proud." He praised their "fearless cricket and belief throughout" and called them an "inspiration for generations to come."

His post quickly went viral, becoming one of the most shared messages of the night and even catching the attention of X India’s official handle, which re-shared it with a celebratory note.

Tech Titans Applaud India's Champions

The celebration wasn't limited to cricketers and fans. Tech leaders like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined in too.

Pichai compared the thrilling final to India's iconic men's World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011, calling it a "nail-biting finish that will inspire a generation." Nadella echoed the sentiment, declaring, "Women in Blue = World Champions!" and applauding both teams for their determination and spirit.

Record-Breaking Conversations on X

The 456.5% spike in online chatter reflected just how deeply the victory resonated with Indians. From memes and art tributes to emotional stories of inspiration, X became the nation's virtual stadium.

The Match That Made History

On the field, it was a stellar all-round show. Shafali Verma (87) and Smriti Mandhana (45) anchored India's innings, powering the team to 298/7. Star bowler Deepti Sharma delivered a match-winning performance with five wickets, ensuring South Africa's chase ended at 246, despite a valiant century from Laura Wolvaardt.

The BCCI announced a Rs 51 crore cash prize for the team, calling it a "moment of pride for every Indian."