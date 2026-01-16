Steve Smith smashed a sensational 100 off just 42 balls to power Sydney Sixers to a crucial five-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in the BBL. His fastest-ever Sixers century sealed a 190-run chase and kept knockout hopes alive.

Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith unleashed his firepower and played a century knock in the Sydney Sixers’ five-wicket win in the BBL 2025/26 clash against Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, January 16. The victory was crucial for the Sixers in order keep their hopes for the knockout stage alive in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season.

With a 190-run target set by Thunder, Sixers chased it down with 16 balls to spare or in 17.2 overs. Steve Smith was the star performer as he led the Sydney Sixers’ run chase with a phenomenal knock of 100 off 42 balls, including 9 sixes and 5 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 238.10 to lay a foundation for the Sixers’ thrilling victory. Apart from Smith, Babar Azam too contributed to the Sixers’ run chase with an innings of 47 off 39 balls.

Earlier, Sam Curran led the Sydney Sixers’ bowling attack with figures of 3/28 at an economy rate of 7.00 to restrict the Sydney Thunder to 189/6 despite an unbeaten 110-run knock by David Warner.

Steve Smith’s Beast Mode in Crucial Match for Sydney Sixers

Steve Smith has often been a player who not only anchors the innings but can be relied on to turn matches single-handedly with his explosive batting. Sydney Sixers’ match against Sydney Thunder was another example of Smith stepping up under pressure and delivered match-winning performance when it mattered most.

Opening the batting alongside Babar Azam, Smith gave Sixers a great start to their innings, racing the side to the 50-run mark in just four overs, which is mandatory powerplay in the BBL. The veteran Australian batter shouldered the responsibility of anchoring the innings, while Babar played as a supporting partner, rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking as Smith unleashed his aggressive strokeplay.

Steve Smith brought up his first fifty of the ongoing BBL season, smashing six off Wes Agar in the ninth over of the run chase. However, the 36-year-old took just another 18 balls to complete a 41-ball century, the fastest by a Sydney Sixers batter in the history of the BBL. Smith formed a 141-run stand for the opening wicket with Babar Azam before the latter’s dismissal.

In the partnership, Steve Smith scored 88 runs, making up about 62% of the opening stand, showcasing his dominance at the crease. Thereafter, the Australian star batter was joined by Josh Philippe, who had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 1.

Smith’s stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to Sydney Thunder’s bowling attack as he continued to dominate bowlers with aggressive strokeplay, finding gaps at will and keeping the scoreboard ticking at a blistering pace before he was dismissed by Tanveer Sangha at 159/3. At the time of his dismissal, the Sixers were already in a winning position as they needed just 31 runs off 36 balls to win the match.

Smith’s Knock Leaves Fans in Awe

Steve Smith’s blistering century knock in the Sydney Sixers’ must-win match against Sydney Syndey set the internet ablaze as the fans and cricket enthusiasts were left in awe of the Australian star batter’s aggressive batting and ability to dominate the game single-handedly.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts erupted in praise for Steve Smith’s fearless approach, evolution as a T20 batter, applauding his intent-first mindset and ruthless execution.

Steve Smith joined the Sydney Sixers’ squad after finishing the Ashes 2025-26 duties, where Australia dominated England 4-1 in the five-match series to clinch the title. Since his return to the ongoing BBL season, Smith has aggregated 119 runs, including a century, at an average of 119.00 and a strike rate of 205.17 in two matches.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers are currently in fourth spot on the points table and need to win against Brisbane Heat in order to secure their spot in the knockstage of the ongoing BBL season.