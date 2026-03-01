Bowling consultant Courtney Walsh backed captain Sikandar Raza's call for Zimbabwe to 'earn respect' with strong performances ahead of their T20 WC Super 8s clash against South Africa, praising their impressive run in the tournament.

Zimbabwe bowling consultant Courtney Walsh seconded captain Sikandar Raza's earlier remarks of wanting Zimbabwe to put "strong performances and earn respect," ahead of the team's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s clash against South Africa on Sunday.

Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Campaign

Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe had an impressive run in the group-stage of the T20 WC, where they defeated Oman by 8 wickets, Australia by 23 runs and Sri Lanka by 6 wickets and stayed unbeaten to enter the Super 8s. While they have not managed to win a game in the Super 8s, they will look to upset unbeaten South Africa's momentum ahead of the Proteas' semifinal clash. So far, Zimbabwe's T20 WC 2026 campaign has been headlined by batter Brian Bennett and Blessing Muzarabani with the ball. Bennett has scored 277 runs in five matches so far, emerging as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Muzarabani, on the other hand, has scalped 12 wickets in five matches at an exceptional average of 12. He is also second on the leading wicket-takers list in the T20 WC 2026.

'We want to earn respect'

After facing their first Super 8s loss against West Indies, Sikandar Raza emphasised the team's determination, saying they aim to win every match, deliver strong performances, and earn respect despite the setbacks. "Despite the bruises from today, every time Zimbabwe walks out, we aim to win. We want to put in strong performances and earn respect." Raza had said.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Courtney Walsh supported Sikandar Raza's comments, highlighting that Zimbabwe have earned respect through their World Cup performances and hopes to continue doing so. "I think what he has said is correct in terms of he wanted other countries to look at Zimbabwe with respect. And I think we have achieved that in terms of our performances in this World Cup. And long may that continue," Walsh said as quoted by the ICC website.

Courtney Walsh praised Zimbabwe's consistent performances, saying the team played quality cricket, made a strong statement, and their success in reaching the Super 8s is a matter of pride. "I think the type of cricket that we have played would have proven that. The guys were very consistent in Sri Lanka and played some very good cricket. We wanted to make a statement here and I think the performance showed itself, and we're just happy with the way they played and a great success to be here and be part of the Super 8," Walsh added further.

The Zimbabwe vs South Africa match is set to be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)