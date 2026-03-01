Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off the 1st Chandigarh International Marathon, drawing over 3,500 participants. The event set record times in the full and half marathons, and the Governor announced plans for a future cycle marathon.

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, flagged off the 1st Chandigarh International Marathon on Sunday morning. The event consists of four categories--the full marathon (42 km), half marathon, 10 km run, and 5 km run. The first Chandigarh International Marathon, organised by the Department of Sports, Chandigarh Administration, witnessed enthusiastic participation from athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and citizens from across the region.

Governor Lauds Record Participation, Outlines Future Initiatives

Addressing mediapersons here, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said over 3,500 participants took part in the Chandigarh International Marathon across 42 km, 21 km, 10 km and 5 km categories, with record timings in the full and half marathon events. He thanked participants and the media, announced plans for a future cycle marathon to involve more children, and highlighted continued efforts to make Punjab drug-free through coordinated initiatives.

"A large number of people have come to participate in this marathon event, with 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km runs organised today. The 42 km race was completed in a record time of 2 hours and 17 minutes, while the 21 km race finished in 1 hour and 1 minute. Over 3,500 participants took part, reflecting the success of the event," he said.

"I thank all participants and the media for their support. Plans are also underway to organise a cycle marathon to engage more children. The discussion further highlighted ongoing efforts to make Punjab drug-free, with initiatives involving the police, educational institutions, the public, and leaders," he added.

Symbolic T-Shirt Presentation

Earlier, Gulab Chand Kataria also received the official Marathon T-Shirt from the officials of the Department of Sports, Chandigarh Administration at Lok Bhavan on Saturday. The Governor was ceremonially presented with T-Shirt No. 1, symbolising leadership and commitment to the spirit of sportsmanship. In the presence of Mandeep Singh Brar, Secretary Home, UT Chandigarh, the T-Shirt was presented by Secretary Sports, Chandigarh, Prerna Puri, and Director Sports, Saurabh Arora. (ANI)