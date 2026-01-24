Bangladesh will not feature in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India after refusing to travel due to security concerns. ICC has replaced them with Scotland following weeks of talks and rejection of Bangladesh's request to move matches outside India.

Bangladesh will not take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be held in India. According to ESPNcricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that all options for participation are now closed.

Scotland has been named as Bangladesh’s replacement for the global tournament.

ICC informs BCB through official email

As per ESPNcricinfo reports, the ICC sent an email to the BCB on Friday evening. The message confirmed that Bangladesh would not be included in the tournament after the BCB communicated that the Bangladesh government had not granted permission for the team to travel to India.

This decision came after weeks of uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation.

Talks failed after three weeks of discussions

The ICC’s move followed nearly three weeks of discussions between the ICC and the BCB. During this period, Bangladesh repeatedly expressed concerns over player security while travelling to India.

Despite several rounds of talks, no solution was reached, leading the ICC to take a final call on the matter.

BCB took matter to dispute resolution panel

The report added that the BCB escalated the issue to the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC). However, no official public statement has been released confirming the committee’s response or the outcome of those discussions.

The ICC has also not made any public comment on the DRC proceedings so far.

Request to move matches out of India rejected

Earlier, the BCB had requested the ICC to shift Bangladesh’s matches from India to Sri Lanka. The board cited “security and safety concerns” for its players.

The ICC rejected this request during a video conference that was convened to discuss possible solutions. Following the rejection, the BCB stood by its decision not to send the team to India.

BCCI-KKR issue added to tensions

Tensions increased after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the 2026 season.

This move came amid reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and further complicated relations between the boards.

BCB president confirms firm stand

BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul later confirmed that Bangladesh would not play its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches in India. He said the board remained firm on its position even after the ICC rejected the request to relocate matches.

Scotland named replacement team

Scotland has been included in the tournament based on the latest ICC rankings. The European side is no stranger to the event and has featured in six of the nine editions of the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Scotland previously played in the 2007, 2009, 2016, 2021, 2022 and 2024 tournaments.

With Bangladesh officially ruled out, the ICC has closed the matter. Scotland will now take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India, while Bangladesh’s absence marks a major development ahead of the marquee event.