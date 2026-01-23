Mohammad Azharuddin criticises Bangladesh's decision to not play T20 WC matches in India, calling it 'their loss' and defending India's security. This follows the ICC's rejection of BCB's request to shift venues over safety concerns.

Azharuddin: 'It is their loss'

Telangana Minister and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin stated that Bangladesh's decision not to travel to India for their upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 matches will ultimately lead to losses for them. Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin suggested that it is unreasonable for Bangladesh to be complaining about India's safety and security system, noting that New Zealand are currently playing in India and South Africa also played recently.

"If they don't come, it is their loss. They cannot complain about our security system. A lot of international matches are going on, and no team has complained. If they don't come, it will be their loss and a loss for their players. Our country is very secure. All the teams are playing. New Zealand are currently playing in India, and South Africa played just a few days ago," Azharuddin said.

"You can't keep shifting the World Cup matches here and there. Since the matches are already scheduled, it is very difficult to shift matches," the former Indian cricketer added.

BCB Cites Security Concerns

Azharuddin's remarks come after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) shift their matches outside India to Sri Lanka, citing "security and safety concerns" for their players. BCB's request came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had instructed the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur from their squad ahead of the 2026 season, amid violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

ICC Rejects Request, BCB Remains Firm

ICC on Wednesday rejected the BCB's request to move their matches out of India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup via video conference, which was convened to discuss the way forward. The BCB President, Aminul Islam Bulbul, confirmed on Thursday that the BCB stands firm in its decision not to play its ICC Men's World Cup matches in India, following the ICC's rejection of its request.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Schedule

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Litton Das-led side is then scheduled to face Italy on February 9 at the same venue before facing England in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium.