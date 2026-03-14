Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani has been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the IPL 2026, replacing Mustafizur Rahman. However, his decision to leave the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has led to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatening legal action for a breach of contract with his PSL team, Islamabad United.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani, who was among the top bowlers of the T20 World Cup 2026, was recently roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday, March 13.

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Muzarabani has been added to the KKR squad as a replacement for Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was released from the setup due to backlash and criticism over his acquisition amid the heightened political tensions between India and Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the franchise to release Rahman from the squad before the season began.

Following the release of Rahman, the KKR has been looking for a fast bowler to fill the squad before the franchise management zeroed in on Blessing Muzarabani, given his impressive performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

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Blessing Muzarabani Faces Legal Trouble from PCB

Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani accepted the contract by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after he decided to leave Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was signed by Islamabad United for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Islamabad United acquired the services of Muzarabani for PKR 11 million as a replacement for Shamar Joseph.

However, things have taken a controversial turn as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly planning to take legal action against Blessing Muzarabani for leaving the PSL to join the IPL. As per the Pakistani media, Geo Super, PCB is likely to take legal action against the Zimbabwean pacer for breaking his PSL contract with Islamabad United.

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According to the PSL contract, Blessing Muzarabani was obligated to honour his agreement with Islamabad United and skipping the league in favour of the IPL could be considered a breach, potentially leading to fines, bans, or other disciplinary measures by the PCB. However, the Zimbabwean pacer reportedly informed United of his departure and feature in the IPL, wherein he was roped in by KKR.

Blessing Muzarabani was earlier part of the Pakistan Super League, representing Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, picking 21 in 15 matches. The Zimbabwean pacer was expected to make a comeback in the PSL for the upcoming season, but he chose to prioritise the IPL by accepting a contract with KKR.

‘PSL is a Place Where Retired Players Play’

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) likely pursuit of legal action against Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani sparked a wave of online reactions, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts trolling the board for targeting a player who opted for the more lucrative and competitive IPL over the PSL.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts ridiculed PCB threat, calling it futile and outdated, pointing out that no player takes the board’s legal warnings seriously anymore, while others highlighted that IPL offers better pay, facilities, and professional opportunities compared to the PSL.

Many mocked the PCB for acting like a “retirement league enforcer,” with some even comparing their legal threats to empty gestures, as Muzarabani’s move to the IPL was clearly a smart career and financial decision.

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Blessing Muzarabani was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL-winning squad last year. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwean pacer was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 14.46 and an economy rate of 7.88 in six matches.

In his T20 career, Blessing Muzarabani has picked 155 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 22.76 and an economy rate of 7.35 in 137 matches.

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