Anil Kumble has backed pacer Prince Yadav's inclusion in the Indian squad for the Afghanistan ODI series, urging the team management to give him a chance in the playing XI, citing his strong temperament and impressive IPL performance.

Kumble backs Prince Yadav for playing XI

Ahead of the first India versus Afghanistan ODI scheduled for Friday, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble expressed happiness at inclusion of pacer Prince Yadav in the squad, saying that he should be given a chance in the playing XI, pointing out his "strong temperament" while bowling tough overs for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starts on Friday at Dharamsala. Prince was the top wicket-taker in the IPL, taking 16 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 28.68, with best figures of 3/32.

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Speaking on JioStar's 'Follow the Blues', JioStar expert Kuble pointed out Prince's strengths, such as "good cutters, effective slower balls and yorkers" and added that he needs game time to build his confidence and cement his spot. "Yes, I am very happy with Prince Yadav's inclusion in the squad. Now that he has been picked, he should be given a chance in the playing XI. Prince Yadav delivered a very good performance in the IPL. He bowled those tough overs for Lucknow Super Giants, in the powerplay and at the death, without letting the pressure get to him. That shows his strong temperament. He has also performed well in domestic cricket," he said. "His bowling has variety. He has good cutters, effective slower balls, and his yorkers are accurate. So, I see him as an all-phase bowler, someone who can be trusted in any situation. Now that he is in the squad, the team management should give him a proper run. He needs game time to build confidence and cement his spot. You don't pick a player like that and leave him on the bench," he added.

'Experienced captain' Gill praised

Kumble also praised skipper Shubman Gill for not letting his batting be affected by the burden of captaincy, calling him an "experienced captain", having also led the Gujarat Titans (GT) for three seasons as well. "Gill is a very experienced captain. We have seen it in the IPL. He has rotated his bowlers well, used his spinners at the right time, and handled pressure situations with clarity. His form with the bat has not dipped. Sometimes, when players take up the captaincy role, they go through a dip in form. That is not the case with Shubman. He does not let the pressure of captaincy affect his batting. What helps him is the presence of experienced players around him. The Indian ODI team is very strong. Having players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the field helps him read the game better. They can guide him with field placements, bowling changes, and key tactical decisions. Shreyas Iyer is now the T20I captain, and he can share his inputs as well. So, Shubman does not have to carry the burden alone. He has the right mindset and the right people around him to succeed," he said.

As a captain this season in the IPL, Gill made 732 runs at an average of 45.75 and a strike rate of 163.02, including a century and six fifties, with a best score of 104. He is on a monstrous run as a Test captain since his first assignment as a leader in the UK last year, having made 1,076 runs in nine innings at an average of 82.76, with six centuries and a fifty in 15 innings, with a best score of 269. His numbers do need improvement in ODIs, having made just 178 runs in six innings as a captain at an average of 29.66, with two fifties.

India squad for Afghanistan ODIs

India squad for the Afghanistan ODIs: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey (ANI).