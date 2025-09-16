The ICC has rejected the PCB’s demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup. The complaint arose after Pycroft allegedly told Pakistan’s captain not to shake hands with India. He will still officiate Pakistan’s next match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the panel of officials for the ongoing Asia Cup.

The PCB had filed a complaint with the ICC alleging that Pycroft asked Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav in their Asia Cup match on Sunday.

"Late last night, ICC had sent a reply to PCB stating that Pycroft won't be removed and their plea has been rejected," an ICC source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The 69-year-old Zimbabwean is scheduled to officiate Pakistan's final group stage game against the UAE on Wednesday.

Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema had also filed a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council, alleging that it was on Pycroft's insistence that team sheets weren't exchanged between the two skippers on Sunday, as is the norm.

