A Pakistan fan hilariously urged Team India to boycott their potential Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2025 after Pakistan’s humiliating defeat. India had comfortably chased 128 after restricting Pakistan to 127/9, sealing their second straight win

India and Pakistan have never met in an Asia Cup final, often clashing in group stages or one side falling short in the knockout stage.

A Pakistan cricket fan has made a bizarre yet hilarious request to Team India following their humiliating seven-wicket defeat in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. This was the first face-off between the two sides since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first completely backfired as their Indian bowling attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah, dismantled their batting line-up, restricting them to 127/9 in 20 overs. In response to the 128-run target, the Men in Blue chased it down with 25 balls to spare or in 15.5 overs, registering their second win of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten captain’s knock of 47 off 37 balls, while Abhishek Sharma (31) and Tilak Varma (31) contributed significantly to India’s run chase.

Pakistan fan’s plea to Team India

Pakistan cricket fans were disappointed with the Salman Ali Agha-led side’s performance against Team India as they were not on par in batting and bowling, giving the Men in Blue hardly any sweat to break to seal a comfortable victory in the ongoing Asia Cup campaign.

However, given the performance of Pakistan in the clash against Team India, one fan hilariously urged the Men in Blue to boycott their potential Super 4 clash so they can earn two points for free and qualify for the final.

“As a Pakistan cricket fan, I appeal to Team India to boycott the next match so that we can reach the final,” a fan said outside the Dubai International Stadium.

Scroll to load tweet…

India and Pakistan were clubbed in Group A alongside the hosts, the UAE, and Oman. After the first face-off in the ongoing Asia Cup clash, the two arch-rivals are likely to meet in the Super 4 stage if India and Pakistan finish in the top two of the group stage. India are currently at the top of the points table with two wins and four points, and have a net run rate (NRR) of +4.793 in two matches.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are second with two points from a win in two outings and have a NRR of +1.649.

How can Pakistan qualify for the Super 4 stage?

Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan had a brilliant start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a 93-run victory over the debutant Oman in Dubai. However, the Men in Green’s qualification to the Super 4 stage will now depend on their final group-stage match against the UAE, following defeat to Team India in the blockbuster clash.

Pakistan must secure a victory over the hosts to keep their hopes for the Super 4 stage alive. The UAE and Oman are still in contention for the knockout stage of the Asia Cup 2025, despite having lost a match each. If the UAE defeat Oman or vice-versa, Pakistan need to win against the UAE to avoid a three-way tie in the group, as their qualification will then depend not only on points but also on maintaining a superior net run rate over the other contenders.

India will play their final group stage clash against Oman on September 19, while Pakistan will take on