Team India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan after their Asia Cup 2025 win sparked controversy and a PCB complaint. Pakistan threatened to boycott if referee Andy Pycrof isn’t removed. India lead, Pakistan must beat the UAE to reach Super 4.

The defending Asia Cup champions, Team India’s refusal to shake hands after a win over Pakistan, became a major topic of debate and controversy in the cricketing world. The Men in Blue registered their second consecutive win of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 with a commanding seven-wicket victory over the Salman Ali Agha-led side at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

The match took place amid the backlash from the Indian public, who expressed their wrath over the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decision to play Pakistan in the group stage despite the Pahalgam terror attack, which had sparked boycott calls of the fixture from fans and former Indian cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh, Manoj Tiwary, and Kedar Jadhav.

Though the fixture between India and Pakistan took place as per the schedule, Suryakumar and his boys refused to shake hands with players of the arch-rivals, citing alignment with the BCCI and Indian government’s stance as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack. Suryakumar even refused to exchange glances or shake hands with Salman Ali Agha at the toss.

India’s bold decision rattles Pakistan, and a complaint lodged

Team India’s bold decision to avoid shaking hands or interacting with Pakistan players rattled the rival nation’s cricket fraternity. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) manager Naveed Akram Cheema lodged a complaint with the match referee, Andy Pycrof, over the Men in Blue's ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ by refusing to shake hands with Pakistan players.

However, PCB knocked on the door of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the action against Andy Pycrof, who was accused of informing both captains to avoid a handshake before and after the match. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the board has demanded the removal of a Zimbabwean official from the ongoing Asia Cup for allegedly violating the code of conduct.

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," Naqvi, who is also ACC chief.

India’s decision to avoid any engagement or interaction with Pakistan players was justifiable, as the rival nation had been responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian nationals in April. Suryakumar Yadav did not shy away from expressing India’s solidarity with and dedicating the victory to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families.

BCCI’s decision to go ahead and play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 was their commitment to honouring the tournament schedule, even as Team India chose to express protest through their conduct on the field.

Will India be punished for no handshake?

As Team India justifiably chose to refrain from shaking hands in protest, the main question is whether the Men in Blue will attract any punishment from the International Cricket Council. The term ‘spirit of cricket’ has not only been contentious but also has different definitions to different audiences.

However, according to the ICC Code of Conduct, Law 2.1.1 states that conduct which is contrary to the spirit of cricket is punishable by a Level 1 offense. The match referee can assess the situation and determine if any penalty is necessary, which in this case is Andy Pycrof.

“Article 2.1.1 is intended to cover all types of conduct of a minor nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct. The spirit of the game may be defined by reference to the Preamble to the Laws of Cricket and involves respect for, amongst others, (a) the role of the umpires and (b) the game and its traditional values," the ICC Code of Conduct says.

If Andy Pycrof informed both captains of India and Pakistan to avoid shaking hands during the Asia Cup 2025 clash, then Team India’s actions would fall under the referee’s instructions, making it unlikely for the Men in Blue to face any formal sanctions from the ICC.

Pakistan threatens to boycott the Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, India’s bold stand has made Pakistan embarrassed and angry, as reports emerged that the Pakistan Cricket Board threatens to boycott the Men in Green’s campaign if no action is taken against Andy Pycrof by the ICC.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, CricketPakistan.com reported that PCB demands the removal of a Zimbabwean official as the match referee of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, or else Pakistan would not take further part in the tournament, including their final group stage clash against the hosts UAE on Wednesday, September 17.

Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan had a brilliant start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a 93-run victory over the debutant Oman in Dubai. However, the Men in Green’s qualification to the Super 4 stage will now depend on their final group-stage match against the UAE, following defeat to Team India in the blockbuster clash.

Pakistan are currently at the second spot in Group A, with two points from a win in two outings and have a NRR of +1.649.