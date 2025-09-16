PCB lodged a complaint with ICC demanding referee Andy Pycroft’s removal after India skipped the post-match handshake. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said it was dedicated to the Pahalgam terror attack victims, calling it above sportsmanship.

By Vipul Kashyap

No official decision has been taken yet on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft after the board filed a complaint against him to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws pertaining to the spirit of cricket, as per ICC sources.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, also the PCB chairman, on Monday demanded "immediate removal" of the match referee of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, Andy Pycroft, over the violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws. This came after Team India refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team post the match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

PCB files a complaint with ICC

Speaking on the incident, Naqvi wrote on X, "The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup."

After finishing off the 128-run chase with a huge six, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the opponents.

Suryakumar dedicates India's victory to the Pahalgam terror attack victims

Following the match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed solidarity with Pahalgam terror attack victims and dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and lauded their efforts in combating the Pakistan-sponsored terror, most notably the launch of Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of April's Pahalgam terror attacks.

"Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," Suryakumar said after the win in the post-match interview.

Following that in the press-conference, on being asked on handshake being against the sportsman spirit, Suryakumar had replied, " I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack. We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible."



Andy Pycroft drawn into controversy

s per ARY News, Pakistan has called for the immediate removal of the match referee and lodged a formal complaint with the sport's global governing body, emphasising that Pycroft's actions undermine the spirit of cricket and violate the established protocols.



Following the match, skipper Agha chose not to attend the post-match presentation, and for the press conference, head coach Mike Hesson was sent to face the media. During the presser, Hesson broke the silence about Salman's absence while expressing his disappointment about India refraining from engaging in the customary handshake when his side made attempts towards it. Hesson did not directly pin Salman's absence due to the incident that took place after the match, but alluded to it obliquely.

"We were ready to shake hands. We are obviously disappointed that our opposition did not do that. We sort of went over there to shake hands, but they had already gone to the changing room. That was a disappointing way for the match to finish. We were willing to shake hands. We were keen to shake hands at the end of the match, but that did not happen, and that was pretty much the end of it," Hesson said.

How did India defeat Pakistan?

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first and were reduced to 6/2. A 39-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan (40 in 44 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (17 in 15 balls, with three fours) stabilised the innings a bit, but India reduced Pakistan to 97/8. A late blitz from Shaheen Shah Afridi (33* in 16 balls, with four sixes) took them to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Axar Patel (2/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) getting two wickets. Hardik got one wicket.

During the run-chase, India lost two wickets within the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma's fine cameo of 31 (in 13 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) giving India a solid headstart. Later, a 56-run stand between Suryakumar (47* in 37 balls, with five fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 31 balls, with two fours) brought back some stability. It was Suryakumar who did the majority of the striking later, sticking around with Shivam Dube (10*) tlll the end and taking India to a win with seven wickets and 25 balls left.

Kuldeep Yadav won the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. Now, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two matches.

