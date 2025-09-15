Team India refused to shake hands with Pakistan after their Asia Cup win, protesting the Pahalgam terror attack. Supported by BCCI and Indian government, the move drew criticism from Shoaib Akhtar, who called for grace and sportsmanship in cricket.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment over Team India’s refusal to shake hands with the arch-rivals’ players after a commanding seven-wicket win in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. This was the first face-off between the two sides since the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year.

The Men in Blue almost sealed their spot in the Super 4 stage with their second successive win of the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup. With a target of 128, Team India chased it down in 15.5 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav playing an unbeaten captain’s knock of 47 off 37 balls. Opener Abhishek Sharma unleashed his firepower at the top and scored a quickfire 31 off 13 balls, while Tilak Varma contributed vitally with an innings of 31 off 31 balls.

Before Indian batters did the job for the defending champions, the bowling attack, including Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, dismantled Pakistan’s batting line-up, restricting them to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Team India puts dignity over diplomacy

Team India’s dignity was on display when the players refused to shake hands with Pakistan after the win, as a symbolic protest against the Pahalgam terror attack. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not exchange glances nor shake hands with the Pakistan captain, Salman Ali Agha, at the toss.

Following the victory against Pakistan, Suryakumar, who hit the winning six on his birthday, and Shivam Dube walked to the dressing room without acknowledging the Pakistan players. Salman Ali Agha and his boys, along with head coach Mike Hesson, waited outside India’s dressing room, but the Men in Blue chose not to approach them.

When asked about India’s no handshake with Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav stated that his team adhered to the decision taken by the BCCI and the Indian government, adding that it was a way of giving the rival nation a proper reply.

“Our government and BCCI were aligned. When we came here, we took a call. We were here to just play the game. We gave them a proper reply.” India T20I skipper at the press conference.

Shoaib Akhtar urges India to show ‘grace’

Team India’s bold decision to avoid shaking hands or interacting with Pakistan players rattled the rival nation’s cricket fraternity. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was disheartened by the Men in Blue’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players, while lauding them for their performance. He urged India not to make cricket a political match, but rather to show some grace.

"I'm speechless. It is disheartening to see, and I don't know what to say. Hats off to India. Just don't make things political,” a former Pakistan pacer said on the ‘Game On Hai’ Show.

“Don't make a cricket match political. We have said nice things about you. We can say a lot of things about the no handshake. Fights happen, even inside your house. Forget it, move on. It is the game of cricket, shake your hands, show your grace,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board lodges a complaint against the match referee, Andy Pycroft, after the clash against Team India in Dubai. In a complaint filed by PCB manager Naveed Akram Cheema, it stated that Pycroft allegedly told both captains to avoid shaking hands before and after the match.

India’s handshake controversy became a topic of debate, as the Men in Blue and BCCI took a bold call to follow the directives from the Indian government and maintain their protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing that the focus remained on the game rather than post-match formalities.