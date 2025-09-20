Pakistan cancels their pre-match press conference ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four clash against India, continuing the trend seen against UAE. The move comes amid tensions over match referee Andy Pycroft and the previous handshake controversy.

Dubai [UAE]: Pakistan have cancelled their pre-match press conference ahead of their Super Fours game against India on Sunday at the ongoing Asia Cup, continuing the trend which was witnessed before their previous fixture against the UAE, according to ESPNcricinfo. A Pakistan player or member of the coaching staff was scheduled to do a press conference at 6 pm (local time) on Saturday. The Men in Green were also set to train from 6 pm onwards for three hours at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Despite cancelling the press conference, Pakistan will go ahead with the scheduled training session, according to ESPNcricinfo.

As of now, Pakistan's reason behind cancelling the presser remains unclear. It is the second instance in as many games that Pakistan have scrapped the customary pre-match duties. Pakistan refused to hold a press conference ahead of their must-win game against the UAE earlier this week, as the handshake row with match referee Andy Pycroft raged on.

The development comes in the aftermath of Pycroft, who was at the heart of the handshake imbroglio when India and Pakistan locked horns on September 14 at the Asia Cup, was appointed the match referee for the Super Four fixture between the two teams in Dubai on Sunday.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Pycroft, who was the match referee for Pakistan's final group stage against the UAE, will stand in the position for their heated face-off against arch-rival India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sought Pycroft's immediate removal in the aftermath of their landslide 7-wicket defeat against India. According to the Pakistan board, Pycroft had asked the captains, Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav, not to shake hands during the toss of their group stage encounter.

The situation escalated after the International Cricket Council (ICC) didn't entertain PCB's plea, and the former Zimbabwe cricketer stayed. However, the row spilt over into Pakistan's must-win game against the UAE. After cancelling the pre-match press conference, Pakistan arrived late at the Dubai International Stadium and forced the game to be delayed by an hour. Pakistan players were asked to stay at the hotel while PCB officials engaged in backroom talks with the ICC.

Moments before Pakistan's toss against the UAE, Pakistan team management met Pycroft, which snowballed into another controversy. A muted video of the meeting was shared by PCB on social media, which was met with heavy backlash. According to sources, Pakistan's decision prompted the ICC to take action against them. It is under the tension-laden backdrop that the two teams will square off at the same venue once again.

