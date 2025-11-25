Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton created history, becoming the first SA opening pair in 17 years to stitch 50-run stands in both innings of a Test in India. In the Guwahati Test, SA leads by 395 runs despite a fightback from Indian spinners.

The Proteas opening pair of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton made history, becoming the first opening pair for South Africa in 17 years to stitch a 50-run stand in both innings during a Test match in India.

Markram, Rickelton achieved this record to their names during the second Test at Guwahati. During the first innings, they posted a 82-run stand, following it with a 59-run stand in the second innings. Now, they have joined the pairs of Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten (90 and 51 runs respectively during the 2000 Mumbai Test), Graeme Smith and Andrew Hall (61 and 67 runs respectively in the 2004 Kanpur Test) and Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie (132 runs and 53 runs at Chennai in 2008). India did not win any of these matches, losing the Mumbai Test and drawing the other two.

Despite their fine starts, Rickelton and Markram have not been able to hit even a half-century during this largely low-scoring series. In four innings, Rickelton has scored 104 runs in four innings at an average of 26.00, with a best score of 35. Also, Markram has scored 102 runs in four innings at an average of 25.50, with a best score of 38.

At the stroke of Tea, SA was 107/3, with Zorzi (21*) and Tristan Stubbs (14*) unbeaten. SA are leading by 395 runs.

SA's Second Innings

South Africa started the session at 26/0, with openers Ryan Rickelton (13*) and Aiden Markram (12*) unbeaten. Proteas started off scoring runs at a good tick, getting some boundaries, particularly against Mohammed Siraj, who looked off-colour. Proteas touched the 50-run mark in 15.3 overs.

Jadeja broke the 59-run stand, ending Rickelton's scratchy 35 (in 64 balls, with four boundaries) as the left-hander miscued an edge to cover, where Siraj took a fine catch. SA was 59/1 in 18.3 overs.

Markram was Jadeja's next victim after lunch, trying to defend but got his off-stump rattled for an 84-ball 29, with three fours. SA was 74/2 in 28.1 overs.

Suddenly, Indian spinners were asserting themselves in the game, with Washington Sundar taking skipper Temba Bavuma for just three runs. He tossed up a delivery on leg side, beating Bavuma with bounce as the ball touched his glove and flew to Nitish Kumar Reddy at slips. SA was 77/3 in 31.3 overs.

Zorzi Shows Intent

When Indian spinners were putting Proteas in a defensive mindset, Tony de Zorzi smoked Sundar for a 102 m maximum over long-on in a show of intent, breaking the shackles a little bit.

Zorzi continued this aggressive approach against spinners, getting two boundaries against Sundar in one over and another against Kuldeep, taking SA beyond 100-run mark in 38.3 overs.

Jansen's Six-Wicket Haul Sinks India

Earlier, SA ended the third day at 22/0, after pacer Marco Jansen rattled Team India with his height, pace and extra bounce, taking a six wicket haul that bundled out India for just 201 runs in reply to Proteas' gigantic first innings total of 489 runs. India had started the day three at 9/0.

A 65-run stand between KL Rahul (22 in 63 balls, with three fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 97 balls, with seven fours and a six) giving out some really positive signs. However, the journey for the next 60-odd runs was horrendous for India, as they collapsed to 122/7, with Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan (15), Dhruv Jurel (0) losing their wickets before Tea.

India's woes continued later on as Jansen got skipper Rishabh Pant (7), Ravindra Jadeja (6), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (10). Washington (48 in 92 balls, with two fours and a six) and Kuldeep Yadav (19 in 134 balls, with three fours) put on a 72-run stand for the eighth wicket to try preventing a follow-on, but Jansen (6/48) bundled them out way before they could reach the required score. Harmer also got three wickets. Proteas however, did not impose a follow-on, ending the day at 22/0.

Proteas' Mammoth First Innings

Earlier, after the Proteas elected to bat first, none of their top six could touch the 50-run mark despite some fine starts. It was maiden Test ton from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy (109 in 206 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and his partnerships with Kyle Verreynne (45 in 122 balls, with seven fours) and a heavy-hitting Jansen (93 in 91 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) taking SA to 489 all out, with Kuldeep (4/115) being the pick of the bowlers for India.

Brief Scores

India: 201 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48, Marco Jansen 6/48) against SA: 489 and 107/3 (Ryan Rickelton 35, Aiden Markram 29, Ravindra Jadeja 2/20).