India and Pakistan gear up for another high-voltage Asia Cup clash in Dubai. Suryakumar Yadav leads India with spinners Kuldeep, Axar, and Varun, while Pakistan’s fragile batting faces intense scrutiny. Pride, rivalry, and tension take center stage.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Cricket fans around the world know that when India and Pakistan meet on the field, it’s never “just a game.” This Sunday, at the Dubai International Stadium, that intensity reaches another level as India gears up for a high-stakes Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 showdown against its arch-rival.

For skipper Suryakumar Yadav, this match is about more than runs or wickets. Last Sunday, his team made headlines—and stirred controversy—by refusing to shake hands with Pakistan after a seven-wicket win. That decision has only fueled the tension, turning this clash into what some are calling a “Grudge Match.”

Suryakumar: Captain, Batter, Ambassador

Suryakumar will have to juggle multiple roles on Sunday. He’s expected to lead tactically, anchor India’s batting, and navigate the emotional minefield that is an India-Pakistan match. As fans, we often see the captain as the strategist and star batter—but here, he also becomes the public face of the nation’s pride. Every shot he plays, every decision he takes, will be under scrutiny.

Spin to Win

India’s strength lies in its spinners. Kuldeep Yadav has already claimed eight wickets in the tournament, and he will be supported by Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy. Together, this trio could dominate Pakistan’s struggling lineup.

There is, however, a slight worry. Axar Patel suffered a head injury trying to take a catch against Oman. Coach Gautam Gambhir and the team were concerned, but fielding coach T Dilip reassured everyone that Axar is doing fine. If he can’t play, India has backup plans: Washington Sundar or Riyan Parag could step in, although neither is a perfect replacement.

Rested in the last game, Jasprit Bumrah returns alongside Varun Chakravarthy. His presence alone lifts the morale of the squad—something India will need in a match loaded with pressure and expectation.

Pakistan’s Challenge: Once Legends, Now Struggling

Pakistan’s unpredictability has always been their trademark. But this time, cracks are showing, especially in the batting department. Legends like Javed Miandad, Inzamam ul Haq, and Saleem Malik may loom large in memory, but the current crop lacks technique and consistency.

Opener Saim Ayub, who had dreams of emulating Saeed Anwar, has struggled at the crease, making headlines more for his bowling than his batting. Sahibzada Farhan and Hasan Nawaz are trying to hit out of trouble, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has emerged as their most dependable batter—much to everyone’s surprise. Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan’s best performer so far, carries the bulk of the team’s hope.

On the bowling side, Haris Rauf is expected to get the nod after a strong showing against the UAE. Shaheen Afridi will hope for a better first spell against India’s Abhishek Sharma, who has been in good form.

The Key Battles

Sunday’s match could hinge on a few critical battles:

Suryakumar vs Pakistan’s bowling: His batting and decision-making could dictate the game.

Spin vs Fragile Batting: India’s slow bowlers may exploit Pakistan’s technical weaknesses.

Top-Order Consistency: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma must spend enough time at the crease to allow India to dominate.

Handling Pressure: Both teams must manage the intensity that comes with the India-Pakistan rivalry.

India’s top four batters are expected to take control, while Pakistan will rely on Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi to keep them in the contest.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Match Timing: 8 PM IST, Dubai International Stadium.