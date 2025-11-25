Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding was halted after Smriti’s father fell seriously ill, and the emotional stress also sent Palash to the hospital. The families paused all ceremonies as both recovered from the sudden crisis

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been put on hold indefinitely after an unexpected medical crisis struck both families. The celebrations in Sangli, scheduled for November 23, were replaced by urgent hospital runs when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, developed symptoms resembling a heart attack and had to be admitted immediately.

The stress of the situation weighed heavily on Palash, who is known to be extremely close to Smriti’s father. Family members said that his attachment to Shrinivas runs so deep that he was more emotionally shaken than even the bride-to-be. According to relatives, Palash himself insisted that the wedding rituals must stop until Smriti’s father made a full recovery.

As the situation escalated, Palash reportedly became overwhelmed by the unfolding events and suffered a sudden health dip. His mother later revealed that the emotional shock had pushed him to the brink, leaving him repeatedly breaking down under pressure. She explained that his condition deteriorated to such an extent that doctors had to keep him under observation for several hours, during which he received an IV drip, underwent an ECG and other tests. Although all reports came back normal, doctors concluded that the extreme stress had caused his collapse.

This came just a day after Palash had been in high spirits, dancing enthusiastically during pre-wedding moments and sharing joyful clips online. However, while the families were preparing for the upcoming baraat, he reportedly started experiencing discomfort. Initially, he tried to ignore the symptoms, but when they intensified, an ambulance had to be called.

Meanwhile, doctors attending to Smriti’s father told ANI that his condition was likely triggered by both physical and emotional strain from the hectic wedding preparations. With the haldi ceremony already completed and only the pheras remaining, the families were left with no option but to postpone the marriage.

Relatives described both Smriti and Palash as being emotionally devastated by the turn of events. Palash’s mother shared that he had always dreamt of bringing his bride home and that the family had even planned a special welcome for the couple. After the medical emergencies, she decided to cancel all remaining ceremonies scheduled for November 24.

Despite the upheaval, the families remain hopeful. They believe the situation will soon stabilise and that the wedding will take place once both Smriti’s father and Palash regain their full strength.