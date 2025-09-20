The ICC has reappointed Andy Pycroft as match referee for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4s clash, rejecting PCB’s protests over the handshake controversy. The decision signals ICC’s firm backing of its officials despite tensions.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has once again appointed Elite Panel match referee Andy Pycroft for the much-anticipated India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4s encounter on Sunday, brushing aside Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) repeated protests against his presence.

ICC Reaffirms Confidence in Pycroft

“Andy Pycroft is the match referee for Indo-Pak game,” a tournament source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

While the official list of match officials is yet to be made public, it is clear that the ICC has chosen continuity over controversy. The only other referee in the tournament is former West Indies captain Richie Richardson, but the ICC has decided to stand firmly behind Pycroft despite the PCB’s formal objections.

Handshake Row from Previous Clash

The discontent traces back to last Sunday’s India-Pakistan match, where the Indian team, following a policy decision, chose not to shake hands with their rivals. Pycroft, who was officiating as the match referee, became embroiled in the fallout when Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not follow convention during the toss.

Pakistan accused Pycroft of breaching the “Spirit of the Game” code. The PCB escalated the matter by sending two official mails to the ICC—first requesting his removal from the tournament altogether, and later asking for his exclusion from Pakistan’s matches. Both appeals were flatly rejected.

ICC’s Clarification and Regret, Not Apology

The ICC dismissed Pakistan’s claims, stressing that Pycroft had merely relayed information given to him by the Asian Cricket Council’s Venue Manager, with little time left before the game.

To ease tensions, the ICC facilitated a meeting between Pycroft and the Pakistan team management, which included captain Salman, head coach Mike Hesson and manager Naveed Akram Cheema. In that meeting, Pycroft stated that he “regretted the miscommunication.”

Later, the ICC clarified in another communication that Pycroft had not issued an apology but had only expressed regret. The governing body also accused the PCB of breaching protocols regarding the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA)—a claim the PCB denied.

ICC Sends a Strong Signal

By reappointing Pycroft for Sunday’s high-stakes encounter, the ICC appears to have drawn a line in the sand. Any move to drop him under PCB pressure, insiders suggest, would have set a precedent that could weaken the authority of match officials in future disputes.

The decision signals the ICC’s intent to back its referees unequivocally, even in the face of diplomatic flashpoints between boards. With another India-Pakistan clash on the horizon, all eyes will once again be on the middle, where the cricket itself risks being overshadowed by tensions off the field.