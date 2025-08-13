Harbhajan Singh slammed the BCCI’s decision to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack, stressing soldiers’ sacrifices and urging that national interest must come before cricket amid ongoing border tensions.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed their disappointment over the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) agreeing to play Asia Cup 2025 matches against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. Team India and Pakistan will lock horns in the group stage match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14.

Potentially, two arch-rivals will square off in the Super 4 clash as well as the final, which will take place on September 28. However, there have been criticisms and backlash from the Indian public over the BCCI giving their go-ahead to play Pakistan in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, wherein 28 tourists, including 26 Indians and two foreign nationals, were killed by terrorists in Baisaran Meadows.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, which was followed up with successful Operation Sindoor by the Indian Defence Forces, there were calls for a boycott of all sporting engagements with Pakistan. Recently, India's Champions boycotted the league stage match and semifinal against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends, which took place in the UK.

‘Blood and sweat cannot co-exist’

Speaking to The Times of India (TOI), Harbhajan Singh highlighted the sacrifices of the soldiers who are protecting the border as well as the nation, adding that this cannot be compared to playing cricket with a country, who involved in cross-border terrorism.

Former India spinner further stated that it is unfair for India and Pakistan to play cricket when tensions are happening at the border between the two countries.

“They need to understand what is important and what is not. This is as simple as that. For me, the soldier who stands on the border, whose family often doesn’t get to see him, who sometimes sacrifices his life and never returns home, their sacrifice is so immense for all of us. Compared to that, this is a very small thing, that we can't skip playing one cricket match. It's a very small matter,” the 45-year-old said.

“Our government has the same stance, 'Khoon aur paani ek saath nahi beh sakte.' (blood and sweat cannot co-exist). It cannot be the case that there’s fighting on the border, tensions between the two nations, and we go to play cricket. Until these big issues are resolved, cricket is a very small matter. The nation always comes first," he added.

Harbhajan Singh was part of the India Champions who boycotted the matches against Pakistan in the recently concluded World Championship of Legends.

India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, were scheduled to play against Pakistan but withdrew after massive backlash from the Indian public, who criticised the team for agreeing to play, especially in the aftermath of a horrendous terror attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Nothing compared to the importance of the nation’

Further speaking about India’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan, Harbhajan Singh stated that the country is bigger than cricket while highlighting of owing to fulfill the duties.

“Whatever our identity is, it’s because of this country. Whether you are a player, an actor, or anyone else, no one is bigger than the nation. The country comes first, and the duties we owe to it must be fulfilled. Not playing a cricket match is nothing compared to the importance of the nation),” Harbhajan told TOI.

“At the border, our brothers are standing, protecting us and our country. Look at their courage, the big hearts with which they serve. Think about what their families go through when they don’t return home. And here we are, playing cricket,” he added.

India and Pakistan have not been engaged in a bilateral series after the 2016 terror attack in Uri, where 19 Indian soldiers were killed, leading to theindefinite suspension of all bilateral cricketing ties between the two nations, with matches now limited to ICC and ACC events.

Harbhajan wants India to avoid shaking hands with Pakistan

Former India off-spinner asked the media not to give too much weightage to Pakistan’s opinions, given their engagement in cross-border terrorism. He further urged Indian cricketers not to shake hands with its arch-rivals until the situation is resolved between the two nations.

“Are they that important? Are they that important that every news channel has to give weightage to them? When you have boycotted them, when you don't want to talk to them, then why show them here? This is the duty of the media — to stop this. They shouldn't be adding fuel to the fire,” The 45-year-old said.

“As I said, cricketers shouldn't be shaking hands with the Pakistan players, but the media shouldn't be showing them and their reactions on television, either. They are sitting in their country and can say whatever they want, but we shouldn’t be highlighting them," he added.

India and Pakistan have faced off 19 times in the Asia Cup, with the Men in Blue winning on 10 occasions, while arch-rivals emerged victorious six times. Since there is still a month left for the Asia Cup 2025 to begin, it remains to be seen whether the BCCI will reconsider playing against Pakistan amid backlash and heightened tensions between the two nations.