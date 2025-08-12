Image Credit : Getty

Team India will begin their quest to defend their Asia Cup triumph when they take on the UAE in their opening group stage match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. The tournament will take place in the T20 format, keeping in mind the next year’s T20 World Cup, which co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

As Team India aims to defend their Asia Cup title, which it won in 2023, four players are aiming to achieve big milestones in their respective T20I careers. Let’s take a look at each player’s milestones lined up ahead of the continental T20 tournament.