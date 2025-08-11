Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE as defending champions. India has a dominant history in the tournament, winning eight titles, but also boycotted the 1986 edition due to civil unrest in host nation Sri Lanka.

Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign when they take on the hosts United Arab Emirates, at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. The Men in Blue will enter the prestigious continental tournament as the defending champions, having won the title in 2023.

The upcoming edition of the tournament will be in T20 format, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, which will take place in February, with India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the marquee event. India was the host of the Asia Cup 2025, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agreed to organize the tournament at a neutral venue as per the earlier agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Team India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

When it comes to the Asia Cup, Team India has been one of the most dominant sides, having won eight titles, six in ODI format and two in T20 format. The second-best team of the tournament is Sri Lanka, as they clinched six titles, while Pakistan won twice.

India boycotted 1986 Asia Cup as defending champions

Team India participated in 15 editions of the Asia Cup from 1984 to 2023, and they were the champions of the tournament’s inaugural edition in 1984 and earned the tag of defending champions for the next year’s Asia Cup. However, Kapil Dev-led Team India did not defend the title as they did not participate in the second edition of the Asia Cup.

The 1985 Asia Cup was hosted by Sri Lanka, and India withdrew from the tournament due to civil unrest in the island country following the anti-Tamil riots and escalating ethnic tensions at the time. The Sri Lankan Government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) were at odds, creating an unstable environment.

Given the civil war in Sri Lanka, which began in 1983, India chose to prioritize the safety of the players and decided to withdraw from the Asia Cup despite being the defending champions of the tournament. However, the second edition of the continental tournament went on, with hosts Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh participating in it.

Eventually, Sri Lanka clinched their maiden Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan by five wickets at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. Therefore, the 1985 Asia Cup remains the only edition of the tournament where Team India did not participate despite being the defending champions.

Controversial India’s 1985 tour of Sri Lanka

A year before Sri Lanka hosted the Asia Cup and India boycotted the tournament despite being the defending champions, the relationship between the two cricketing nations was strained in 1985. India’s tour of Sri Lanka for the three-match Test series as many ODIs was marred by controversy that grabbed the attention of the cricketing world.

Throughout the tour, India became the victim of biased umpiring decisions and was subjected to aggressive behaviour from the crowd. Indian batter Kris Srikkanth was the focal point of the entire controversy, given that his Tamil background made him a target amid the ongoing ethnic tensions. The hostile atmosphere, coupled with security concerns, further strained relations between the two countries.

Team India lost the Test series 1-0, but the ODI series was drawn, with Sri Lanka and India winning a game out of three matches. The controversial series left a lasting impact on India-Sri Lanka cricket relations, contributing to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decision to withdraw Team India from participating in the Asia Cup despite being defending champions.