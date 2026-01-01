Speculation surrounds Usman Khawaja’s Test future ahead of the final Ashes 2025 at SCG. The 39-year-old opener will address the media on Friday, January 2, with fans watching whether he will continue or end his international career on home soil.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series, there is an uncertainty looming over veteran Australian batter Usman Khawaja’s future in Test cricket. The Ashes 2025 series finale will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which is Khawaja’s home ground, beginning on January 4.

Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, confirmed that Usman Khawaja will feature in the playing XI of the SCG Test, but there was no indication or hints from the veteran opener about his potential retirement from international cricket. The Queensland cricketer is no longer in the scheme of things in ODIs and T20Is, and has been regularly featuring in Australia’s Test side as a senior opener.

Given that the final Ashes 2025 Test is taking place at Khawaja’s home ground, there has been speculation that he may call it quits from his international career in front of his home crowd. Former cricketers Michael Clarke, Michael Vaughan, Brett Lee, and Kerry O’Keeffe suggested Usman Khawaja retire after the SCG Test, given that there could not be a better finish to his career than playing at his home ground.

Usman Khawaja to Address Media Before SCG Test

Amid the speculation over his future in Test cricket, Usman Khawaja will reportedly address the media to clarify his plans and share his thoughts ahead of what could be the career-defining match of his career at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

As per the reports by Australian media, Khawaja will face the media, apparently, to put an end to the speculations of his retirement from international cricket on Friday, January 2, two days before the fifth and final Test of the Ashes series commences at the SCG.

With former Australian cricketers suggesting that the SCG Test could be the perfect farewell for him, all eyes will be on Khawaja as he addresses the media and potentially confirms his international cricket. Since Khawaja is expected to feature in Australia’s playing XI of the final Ashes Test, fans and experts are likely to keep a close watch on his on-field performance and retirement decision.

In the ongoing Ashes Test series, Usman Khawaja has aggregated 153 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 30.60 in five innings across five matches. Khawaja was ruled out of the first innings of the Perth opener as well as the Pink-Ball Test in Brisbane due to a back spasm. The veteran Australian batter returned to playing XI after Steve Smith was ruled out of the third Test due to vertigo at the Adelaide Oval.

Will Usman Khawaja Announce His Retirement?

With Usman Khawaja set to address the media ahead of the final Ashes 2025 Test at the SCG, cricket enthusiasts are awaiting clarity from the veteran Australian batter on whether he will retire from his international career. Australia’s head coach, Andrew McDonald, stated that he received no indication from Khawaja about his Test retirement, leaving fans and experts in suspense.

Usman Khawaja was dropped seven times from his Test side, and yet he has remained a vital figure in Australia’s Test batting line-up. However, the veteran Australian batter is at a stage where his age and form have fuelled speculation about whether he will bow out after the Sydney Test. Khawaja is currently 39 and will turn 40 in December 2026, with the SCG Test likely to be one of his final appearances in international cricket.

In 2025, Khawaja started his year with a double century against Sri Lanka in January and scored a fifty in the third Ashes Test in December, highlighting a significant gap between highlighting a noticeable dip in form over the course of the year. In the last calendar year, the 39-year-old aggregated 614 runs, including a double century and a fifty, at an average of 36.11 in 11 matches.

Additionally, after the conclusion of the final Ashes Test, Australia’s next Test assignment will be against Sri Lanka in August, with fans closely watching whether Khawaja will continue in the Test side or bow out after the SCG match.

It remains to be seen whether Usman Khawaja will extend his international career beyond the SCG Test or choose to retire in front of his home crowd, ending his distinguished career in Australia’s Test side.