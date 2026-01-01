Ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series, uncertainty looms over veteran Australian batter Usman Khawaja’s future in Test cricket. The Ashes series finale will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), which is Khawaja’s home ground, on Sunday, January 4.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Usman Khawaja will feature in the playing XI for the SCG Test, but there were no hints from the veteran Australian batter about drawing curtains down on his illustrious career. Though Khawaja has not indicated any plans for immediate retirement, speculations have taken centre stage ahead of what could be a significant Test match in his career.

As Usman Khawaja is yet to confirm his future in international cricket, let’s take a look at six reasons why the veteran Australian batter should bid adieu after the SCG Test.