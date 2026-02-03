MS Dhoni called Team India “one of the most dangerous teams” for the T20 World Cup, praising their experience and composure, but cautioned that dew and unpredictable player form could pose challenges for the defending champions on home soil.

Former Team India captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has shared his thoughts on the Men in Blue’s chances of defending their T20 World Cup triumph on home soil. The marquee event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, beginning on February 7, and Team India will enter the tournament as the defending champions.

India won the previous edition of the marquee event under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, defeated South Africa in the final, and this time, the Men in Blue will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, looking to blend experienced campaigners with young talent as they aim to retain their title on home soil. India are clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

Since no team has either defended the T20 World Cup triumph or won it on home soil, India will aim to script a double feat in the history of the marquee event, leveraging their experience, strong batting lineup, and spin-friendly conditions to gain an edge over the opponents and make a historic title defence on home soil.

‘One of The Most Dangerous Teams’

As the T20 World Cup is just around the corner, MS Dhoni, under whom Team India won the first title of the tournament in 2007, weighed in the Men in Blue’s chances of defending the triumph on home soil.

Speaking at an event, ‘Mahi Unplugged’, in Jaipur, MS Dhoni called Team India ‘one of the dangerous teams’, adding that the squad has the experience, composure, and ability to handle pressure situations, making them a formidable contender for the T20 World Cup 2026.

“It's one of the most dangerous teams,” Dhoni said.

“But what all is needed in a good team? And everything is there. They have the experience. Especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast.

“They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time,” he added.

Since winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, Team India has not lost a single T20I series, winning against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, South Africa, England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, showcasing their dominance and form ahead of the tournament.

Out of 35 T20I matches played after the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India won 33 games, giving them an impressive win rate of 94%, underlining their consistency and making them strong favourites for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Dhoni on Dew Factor

Though Dhoni backed Team India to defend their crown, the former captain expressed caution about the dew factor, saying it can change the conditions significantly and make the toss crucial, potentially affecting the outcome of a strong team like India.

“What worries me? Again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew,” the two-time World Cup-winning said.

“Where the toss becomes crucial and all of that. If we are playing 10 matches with some of the best teams, we will come out as winners more often than not, if the conditions remain neutral and all of that,” he added.

Since Indian conditions are likely to be spin-friendly and batter-friendly, Team India will look to leverage home advantage, but the dew factor could play a key role in deciding crucial matches, as highlighted by Dhoni’s caution.

Player Form and Uncertainty

MS Dhoni, who won the three ICC trophies as India captain, highlighted that player form and fitness can be unpredictable in T20 cricket, stating that even the strongest teams can face challenges when their players have an off day or injuries occur, making role execution and consistency crucial for success.

However, Dhoni does not want to jinx Team Bida by predicting too much and wishes them luck for the World Cup.

“The problem is when some of your players have a day off and somebody from the opposition has a brilliant day. And it can happen in a T20 group. So, that's the time. Whether it happens in the league stage or the knockout stage, that's where all the praying is needed,” Dhoni said.

“Nobody should get injured. Whatever roles are given, people should accomplish their roles for the team.

“And if that's the case, I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. But it's one of the most dangerous teams,” he concluded.

Team India will begin their T20 World Cup title defence against the USA in a Group A match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7.