Aakash Chopra says Ishan Kishan should open with Abhishek Sharma at the T20 World Cup 2026, noting Sanju Samson wasted his chances. He also explained Samson’s technical struggles and questioned if he will remain sidelined throughout the tournament.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has weighed in on India’s opening combination for the T20 World Cup 2026, backing Ishan Kishan to partner Abhishek Sharma. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said Kishan’s form makes him the clear choice, while Sanju Samson has failed to capitalize on opportunities.

India will begin their campaign against the United States of America on February 7, with the tournament co‑hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Chopra believes the opening pair is already decided. “I think Ishan Kishan with Abhishek Sharma. That story is now set in stone,” he remarked, adding that Kishan’s performances have been impressive.

Chopra acknowledged Samson’s struggles, noting that despite his talent, he has not delivered when given chances. “You feel sad for Sanju for sure, but the truth is that he has wasted his opportunities,” he said. He emphasized that India must prioritize in‑form players rather than waiting for Samson to rediscover his touch.

Kishan’s recent numbers underline Chopra’s point. He scored 215 runs at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 231.18 in four innings against New Zealand. Samson, by contrast, managed only 46 runs at an average of 9.20 across five innings, with a strike rate of 135.29.

Chopra also analyzed Samson’s batting technique, suggesting his mindset has contributed to dismissals. He explained that Samson’s tendency to go deep into the crease has become problematic. “It’s a function of two things. One is how your mental frame is. If you make two mistakes on one ball, the chances of getting out increase a lot,” he observed.

According to Chopra, Samson previously played the full ball with soft hands when moving back, but now he attempts aggressive shots, compounding errors. He described this as a difference in mindset, often linked to poor form.

Chopra concluded by questioning whether Samson will remain on the sidelines throughout the tournament, similar to India’s victorious campaign in the last edition. He noted that regaining confidence takes time, but India’s focus must remain on fielding players who are performing consistently.