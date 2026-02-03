Team India will head into the T20 World Cup 2026 as the defending champions of the tournament, having won the title back in 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. This time, the Men in Blue will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, aiming to blend experience with young talent to retain their crown on home soil.

India are clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia, and will begin their quest for the title defence when they take on the USA at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, the opening day of the tournament. However, there is an uncertainty over the much-anticipated match against Pakistan as the Government of Pakistan made clear that Salman Ali Agha would not take the field in the February 15 clash.

India is the co-host of a 20-team competition alongside Sri Lanka, two years after hosting the entire 2023 ODI World Cup, and will look to use home conditions to their advantage. On that note, let’s take a look at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in their quest for T20 World Cup title defence.