Virat Kohli clarified the incident where his Instagram account liked pictures of actress Avneet Kaur, stating it was an accidental interaction while clearing his feed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli had to issue a clarification over the liking of Indian actress Avneet Kaur’s pictures on Instagram.

Kohli has been grabbing headlines with his impressive performances in the ongoing IPL season, but he was caught off-guard when the fans noticed that his Instagram account had seemingly liked multiple glamorous pictures of Avneet Kaur on her fan account. Many left surprised and speculative comments, questioning whether Kohli’s account had been compromised or if it was a genuine interaction.

The fans also observed that Virat Kohli liked the pictures of Avneet Kaur on the birthday of his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, which was on Thursday, May 2. The screenshots of the likes quickly went viral on social media, with many believing that Kohli’s account was hacked or his social media manager might have made a blunder.

Virat Kohli is someone who is not so active on social media, especially Instagram and Twitter, and often posts only promotional content or personal updates related to cricket and family, which made an unexpected activity on Avneet Kaur’s fan page account even more suspicious in the eyes of the fans.

Kohli’s clarification over likes on Avneet’s pictures

After the social media went frenzy over Virat Kohli allegedly liking Avneet Kaur’s photos, the Indian batting legend issued a clarification. Taking to his Instagram story, Kohli stated that the account might have mistakenly registered an interaction while clearing his feeds, adding that there was no intention to do it while urging fans to avoid making any unnecessary assumptions.

"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction.” Kohli wrote.

“There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding (sic)." he added.

Recently, Virat Kohli has been removing a lot of promotional materials on Instagram, sparking speculations about his endorsement deals with the brands. However, the star batter clarified that his Instagram account needed a reset. His account features moments with his family, clips, fitness and training videos, and a few from the ongoing IPL season. The most recent post was wishing his wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday.

“To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma” Kohli wrote along with a picture of him with his wife.

How has Virat Kohli performed in IPL 2025?

Virat Kohli has been in an impressive form in the ongoing IPL season. He is currently the fourth leading run-getter of the season with 443 runs, including 6 fifties, at an average of 63.28 and a strike rate of 138.87 in 10 matches.

Kohli’s best performance came against Punjab Kings, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 54 in RCB’s 7-wicket win after chasing down 158-run target in 18.5 overs. Virat Kohli is one of the strong contenders to win the Orange Cap. Kohli was the Orange Cap holder in the last IPL season after being highest run-getter with 741 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.75 in 15 matches.

Virat Kohli will return to action when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 2.