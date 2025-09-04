Amit Mishra revealed what went on inside the dressing room after India’s thrilling 2013 Champions Trophy win. From Dhoni breaking character with rare joy to Virat Kohli’s Gangnam dance, the celebrations were as unforgettable as the final itself.

New Delhi [India]: Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra spilt the beans about the moments that transpired after India lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 in Birmingham. The cauldron of suspense left the fans riveted in a game that went right down to the wire. After the dust settled, Mishra disclosed that on the historic night, 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, known for his calm demeanour and staying unflappable, was cock a hoop and it resonated on his face.

On June 23, 2013, Dhoni led his troops to a fabled story of success by robbing the hosts England of the title by defending a paltry 130-run target with a spirited bowling performance. The

After lifting the trophy, the Indian players didn't leave the dressing room for three to four hours and started relishing the moment right then and there. Even Dhoni, known for keeping a poker face, dropped his usual character and adopted a beatific visage.

"After winning the Champions Trophy, nobody went to their room. After winning in England, everyone was sitting in the dressing room for 3-4 hours. Everyone was saying let's celebrate. But nobody wanted to go. Everyone started celebrating in the dressing room. We were in the dressing room for 3 to 4 hours, and everyone was happy. It was an effort of the whole team. Dhoni is a very cool captain. But he was also very happy and was enjoying that moment," Mishra told ANI.

The 2013 Champions Trophy final was a rollercoaster ride that kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Virat Kohli (43) and Shikhar Dhawan (31) kept India in control before an unprecedented batting collapse left them reeling at 66/5. Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a handy 33* to lift India to 129/7.

In reply, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scythed two wickets each while maintaining their economical nature to derail England's attempts to gun down the target and eventually surrender to a five-run defeat.

The celebrations that unfolded are still fondly remembered. From warm embraces to Virat's Gangnam style dance and the roaring chants of fans still remain in the memory of Indian fans.

