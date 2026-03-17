Surrey head coach Gareth Batty criticised the 'misted over' pathway from domestic cricket to the England team, calling the County Championship the 'best breeding ground' for players. His comments come after England's 4-1 Ashes loss to Australia.

Surrey head coach Gareth Batty said that the pathway to the England team cap from domestic cricket has become "misted over" in recent times and went on to term the prestigious County Championship as the "best breeding ground in the world" for all-format players.

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Betty's comments come ahead of the 2026 County Championship season, starting from April 3 onwards. These comments become even more significant following England's 4-1 defeat to Australia in the away Ashes earlier this year. The 'Bazball' approach to cricket, which prioritised attacking, positive, and result-oriented cricket and was prepared keeping the Aussie challenge in mind, backfired badly, except for a memorable Boxing Day Test triumph at Melbourne, which ended their winless run in Australia in Test cricket after the 2011 Ashes triumph.

Batty is the mastermind behind three County Championship-winning titles, before a second-place finish last year. A number of players from Surrey have been called up to the England Test team during his tenure, with Gus Atkinson, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith being a part of England's Ashes tour to Australia.

The top brass of England cricket, the head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key, have often been open about selecting players based on their attributes rather than their volume of runs/wickets in the county circuit, pointing out how different ingredients are needed to get success at county and Test cricket level.

'Road has been misted over'

Speaking at Surrey's pre-season presser at The Oval on Tuesday, Batty expressed how the direct link between domestic/county performance and international selection has faded in recent years. "My thoughts would be that the road has been misted over fractionally, from how selections have been recently. It is not my place to comment on how somebody else does their job, but I will go back to it: I truly believe that this [county cricket] is the best breeding ground in the world to produce all-format players, because we can get volume [into players]," said Batty as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Your best players do not play it as much because they are with England. That is what central contracts are for. I would hope that we are looking at getting our young players lots of cricket, lots of gametime, so that we cherry-pick the very best to make England the very best team. This [county cricket] will always have a very, very big place within our system because you cannot have Test cricket without this," he added.

England has not filled the vacancy of the men's selector following the announcement of stepping down of Luke Wright from the role after a disastrous Ashes series, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. Wright left the role as soon as England's T20 World Cup run concluded in the semifinals, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is yet to advertise for a replacement.

Rory Burns on Being 'Unavoidable'

One of the biggest victims of England's management's alleged overlooking of the County Championship has been Rory Burns, who has not played for England since the 2021-22 Ashes series, despite four successive 1,000-plus run CC seasons. "I think you get a sense of when you are going to be valued or wanted," Burns said. "When I first got in, the metric was you score the most runs in the calendar year, and then you are the one that gets picked, and you are the next cab off the rank. I still think there is a place for that. If you are still banging down the door, all of a sudden, your name is going to crop up in selection. You might not feel like you are there as a player, but if you keep churning out numbers, at some stage, you are going to be unavoidable."

"On the flip side, it is probably quite a cool thing because even if you do not think you are in the conversation, all you've got to do is have a couple of innings - and play a couple of shots on Instagram now - and then you are right in the conversation... There are positives and negatives, basically," he added.

Surrey's stars failed to make an impact in the Ashes, with Pope getting dropped after three poor Tests, Smith making a solitary half-century and overall 211 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23.44, often throwing away his wicket after promising starts. While Jacks was poor with the ball, a few good knocks helped him score 145 runs in seven innings at an average of 20.71. The all-rounder was much more effective playing down the order in the T20 World Cup, being a crucial part of his team's run to the semifinal against India, scoring 226 runs in eight innings at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 176.56, with a fifty and taking nine wickets at an average of 21.66. He won a record-levelling four 'Player of the Match' awards in the tournament, matching Aussie legend Shane Watson's 2012 T20WC run.

Surrey a 'Comfort Blanket' for Returning Stars

While Jacks will miss the start of the County Championship due to IPL with Mumbai Indians, Batty said that Surrey will be a "comfort blanket" for Pope, Smith and Atkinson. "That is what we're here for. That is what county cricket is," Batty said. "It is not the end game, or it should not be. We should be the ones constantly trying to create players' dreams and get them to where they want to be. I hope that everybody is still desperate to play for England, which is very evident from the way that people have trained."

"But also, when people have been to England, we should be the comfort blanket that we come back and we go, 'We will have some positive truths, but we are going to get some work done,' because nothing's going to correct itself if you are feeling sorry for yourself and not doing the work," Batty said. "We very much understand that international cricket is a very difficult place to operate when it is not on your terms and it is not quite gone your way, but we are definitely here to help and get people back and beyond where they were," he concluded.

Key and McCullum are expected to retain their spots after the ECB's internal review into England's Ashes defeat, and the team's next Test assignment is a three-Test match series against New Zealand in June. (ANI)