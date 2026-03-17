Ahead of the new IPL season, KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora is focused on evolving his game. He looks forward to learning from new bowling coach and former teammate Tim Southee to improve his skills and bowling variations for all match situations.

Ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Vaibhav Arora is focused on evolving his game and skillset and is looking to learn from New Zealand's pace legend Tim Southee, who joined the franchise as a bowling coach ahead of the upcoming season.

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The 28-year-old pacer from Ambala, who made his debut for the franchise in 2023, has taken 36 wickets in 32 matches in his IPL career so far with an impressive strike rate of 17.72. He also played a key role in KKR's title-winning campaign in IPL 2024, claiming 11 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 25.09.

Focus on Preparation

As the team gears up for the upcoming season, Arora has been putting in extensive work during the training camp, focusing on improving different aspects of his bowling. "Overall, the preparation is solid. We're playing practice matches and also honing our variations in the nets. As a fast bowler, you always want to prepare well and improve your skills so that you can execute them effectively in match situations," he said as per a press release from KKR.

Learning from a Legend

Arora is particularly excited about the opportunity to work closely with former teammate Tim Southee, who has joined the franchise as bowling coach this season. The former New Zealand captain brings enormous experience to the role, being NZ's leading all-format wicket-taker with 776 wickets and previously represented KKR for three seasons between 2021 and 2023.

Reflecting on the chance to learn from Southee again, Arora said, "Tim Southee is a legend with tons of experience. We have been teammates with KKR before in 2023, and I learned a lot from him then. Now that he is our bowling coach, I will get more time to work with him and learn from his experience to improve my skills. There's a lot I can learn from him, and it is going to be fun working with him."

Expanding Bowling Repertoire

Known for his ability with the new ball, Arora is also looking to expand his repertoire and adapt to the conditions he is likely to face during the season. "As you must have seen at Eden Gardens last year, the new ball swings only for the first three or four overs, maximum. After that there is no swing because of the conditions and the nature of the wicket. So, the variations become very important in those situations," he explained.

With that in mind, Arora has been working on refining his variations and improving his execution, something that worked well for him during the previous season. "Last year, we had a bit of success while executing yorkers with the new ball. As a bowler, you must use the ground's dimensions to your advantage and choose deliveries wisely against each batter," he said.

Pace and Control

He also highlighted the importance of pace and control when executing different lengths during a T20 contest. "It is crucial to have a good pace when looking to execute a hard-length delivery and cramp the batters for room. If there's a bit of help on the wicket, slower balls and slower bouncers become important along with the yorker," he added.

Mindset for the Season

Looking ahead, Arora said the team's focus remains on continuing their preparation and being ready for the upcoming phase of training in Kolkata. "Our mindset is focused on going to the next camp in Kolkata and being mentally and physically prepared to give 110 per cent there," he concluded.

Recent Form and Season Opener

The three-time champions will start their IPL campaign this year on March 29 against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mumbai. With nine wickets in seven matches at an average of almost 40 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), the premier 50-over state tournament and with nine scalps in seven appearances in the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition, Vaibhav is heading into the IPL with some mixed returns behind him. (ANI)