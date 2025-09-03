MS Dhoni continues to dominate the brand endorsement space, holding 43 endorsements, the highest in India. Despite retiring from international cricket, his influence remains strong, attracting top brands across various sectors.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has not been active in cricket since he retired from his illustrious international career and has been restricted to playing the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he continues to remain one of the marketable athletes in Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni has not only been a wicketkeeper-batter and India captain, but also a global sports icon whose calm demeanour, leadership, and consistent success in international cricket and IPL have made him a preferred choice for brands across diverse industries. Dhoni’s stocks began to rise when he led Team India to the T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 and soared further after the 2011 ODI World Cup victory.

Dhoni’s success as Chennai Super Kings captain, leading the team to five IPL titles, played a huge role in cementing his status as one of the marketable sports personalities in India, attracting top brands across sectors, including FMCG, automobiles, technology, and lifestyle.

Dhoni dominates brand endorsements in 2025

Since 2020, MS Dhoni has been playing only for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL after having retired from international cricket, but his influence off the field remains unparalleled, with many high-profile endorsements keeping him at the forefront of India’s marketing landscape.

As per the report by TAM AdEx, MS Dhoni has 43 brand endorsements under his belt, the most by a celebrity or sportsperson in India. This showcases his continued dominance and appeal in the advertising and marketing world, even after over five years of his retirement from international cricket. Despite uncertainty over his future in the IPL, the 44-year-old remains a highly sought-after figure for brands.

The brands include Cars 24, GoDaddy, Indigo Paints, Winzo, Bharat Matrimony, JioCinema, Gulf Oil, Unacademy, Eurogrip Tyres, and others. The brands’ willingness to associate with Dhoni as their ambassadors reflects his everlasting credibility, mass appeal, and the trust he commands among millions of fans not just in India but across the world.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

MS Dhoni’s association with the brands often helps boost their visibility, credibility, and sales, capitalizing on the iconic status that he has built over the years. Given the former India skipper’s massive fanbase not just in India but across the world, brands partnering with Dhoni gain unprecedented reach, enhanced engagement, and a powerful connection with the audience, making him one of the most influential endorsers in sports marketing.

Is MS Dhoni the ultimate brand king?

With the latest report by TAM AdEx suggesting MS Dhoni is endorsing 45 brands across all sectors, the question is whether the former India and Chennai Super Kings captain has achieved the title of ‘brand king’ in India. The fans, who fondly call him ‘Thala’, expressed their excitement over his continued dominance in the advertising world, highlighting how his legacy off the field continues to make him an unparalleled sports icon.

Having last played for Team India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand before announcing his international retirement in August 2020, Dhoni’s influence ff the field has only flourished, solidifying his status as a marketing powerhouse and an enduring icon in Indian sports.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

MS Dhoni is one of the decorated captains in international cricket, being the only skipper to win three different ICC trophies, including the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. In his international career, Dhoni amassed 17092 runs, including 15 centuries and 108 fifties, at an average of 44.74 in 535 matches. Dhoni has third third-highest number of catches as a wicketkeeper, with 634 catches in 538 matches.

In IPL, Dhoni is the most successful captain, having won 133 matches as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giants. In his IPL career, MS Dhoni has amassed 5469 runs, including 24 fifties, at an average of 38.30 in 278 matches.