Irfan Pathan clarified a resurfaced interview, where he spoke about MS Dhoni’s alleged hookah sessions, stating the old video was taken out of context and misused to spark fan wars and needless controversy.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan broke his silence after the viral video of former captain MS Dhoni’s alleged hookah use triggered debates on social media. Pathan and Dhoni played together for Team India from 2003 to 2012, with the former featuring under Dhoni’s captaincy from 2007, sharing several memorable victories, including the 2007 T20 World Cup triumph.

However, recently, Irfan Pathan sparked controversy over MS Dhoni’s past in a resurfaced interview, where he claimed that players’ selection during Dhoni’s tenure was influenced by off-field camaraderie, including those who allegedly joined him for Hookah sessions, a remark that has ignited debate on favourtism in selection and locker-room culture.

What did Irfan Pathan say about Dhoni’s Hookah?

MS Dhoni has often been known for his calm demeanour, astute leadership, and ability to build unity within the team. However, Irfan Pathan’s recent comments on the former India skipper revealed the other side of his captaincy era, especially his off-field camaraderie with hookah sessions.

In a video that went viral on social media, Pathan shed light on the lack of communication when he was dropped from the team during the Australia series in 2008. He further stated that Dhoni favoured those players who allegedly set up a hookah for him.

“During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. So I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about this. Sometimes, the statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. So Mahi bhai said, 'No, Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans.' When you get a reply like this, then you believe that, okay, you do what you can. Also, if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect." Irfan Pathan told Aaj Tak in 2020.

"I don't have a habit of setting up a hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes, if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field, and that is what I used to focus on," he added.

The video spread like wildfire as fans divided sharply, as some defended MS Dhoni, while others supported Pathan’s claims, reigniting the long-standing debate around favouritism and locker-room politics in Indian cricket.

Irfan Pathan’s slam Fan War over Hookah controversy

A few days after Irfan Pathan’s old interview went viral on social media, the former India all-rounder finally broke his silence on the ongoing controversy. Taking to his X handle, the 40-year-old stated that the old video is being misused, taken out of context to create controversy on MS Dhoni. He also questioned the fan war and PR-driven agendas behind it.

“Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby?.” Pathan wrote.

Irfan Pathan represented Team India from 2007 to 2012, playing 29 Tests, 129 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for the side. In his international career, Pathan aggregated 2821 runs, including a century and 11 fifties, at an average of 26.12 in 173 matches. With the ball, he picked 301 wickets, including 7 four-wicket hauls and 9 fifers, at an average of 29.85 and an economy rate of 4.41 in 195 innings.

In January 2020, Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, having played his last competitive match for Jammu and Kashmir against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy in January 2019.