RR’s 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is lighting up IPL 2026 with fearless batting and explosive strokeplay. His dominant form led Pakistan expert Nauman Niaz to bizarrely claim he may be using an ‘AI chip’ in his bat. Sooryavanshi is the second-highest run-getter, with over 88% of his runs coming from boundaries.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the most promising talents not only in IPL but also in world cricket, given his fearless strokeplay and aggressive batting approach, which have already made him a standout performer and a rising star for the future.

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Sooryavanshi’s stay at the crease often poses a serious threat to opposition bowlers, as the 15-year-old continues to dominate the attacks with his fearless approach, which has been his natural strength, allowing him to take on top-quality bowling with ease and consistently deliver impactful and game-changing performances at the highest level.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting approach, especially his attacking intent from the very first ball, has often been debated among fans and cricket enthusiasts not just in India but also across the world, as his effortless hitting and clearing the boundary rope and ability to clear the boundary rope with ease continue to amaze audiences and underline his extraordinary talent at such a young age.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Credits Criticism After 36-Ball Century vs SRH

Pakistan Expert’s Wild Claim Goes Viral

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to enthrall the cricketing world with his explosive performance, Pakistan cricket expert Nauman Niaz made a bizarre claim that the youngster might be using an ‘AI chip’ in his bat.

Speaking in a show called ‘SmashHit’, Niaz called Sooryavanshi ‘unreal’ talent, while humourously suggesting that his bat must be sent for testing, just the dope tests for the players, adding that he probably used an ‘AI chip’ in his bat, calling his power-hitting extraordinary and beyond belief for his age.

“Think about it. What is this kid? Get his bat checked. Like WADA conducts dope tests, send him to a lab. He probably used an AI chip in his bat. He is unreal. What a player. I did get a feeling he was playing a tad slow. This made me think, what is this guy?” Dr. Niaz said.

“When you’re 18, your body builds muscle, biceps, and triceps. This one is just 16. He was born when Virat Kohli was a world champion. He doesn’t have the power game as much as he has technique. He is a wristy player, plus, if you look at this arc, he used the full 360 degree,” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting approach has been a constant talking point, with his fearless intent from the very first ball and ability to clear the boundary rope with ease making him one of the most dangerous young batters in world cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Sublime Form in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout batters of the ongoing IPL season so far, and is one of the nine players to have crossed the 300-run mark at the end of the first phase of the league, underlining his consistency and impact at the top order for the Rajasthan Royals.

In the first four outings, Sooryavanshi registered the scores of 52, 31, 39, and 78 against the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru before his first duck of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, showcasing both his explosive starts and occasional off days in an otherwise highly impactful campaign.

In the next three matches, the 15-year-old scored 46, 8, and 103 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, showcasing his explosive form, quick scoring ability, and strong comeback with a superb century.

With a century, two fifties, and 3 30+ scores, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the second leading run-getter of the IPL 2026, amassing 357 runs at an average of 44.62 and a strike rate of 234.86 in 8 matches.

Out of the total runs, Sooryavanshi scored 316 runs through 32 sixes and 31 fours, meaning over 88% of his runs have come in boundaries, underlining his ultra-aggressive approach with the bat.

Also Read: “This Is His Era” – Social Media Goes Wild as Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewrites IPL History With Another Hundred