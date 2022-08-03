CWG 2022: India women edge past Canada 3-2 to enter semis, Twitter relieved

India women kept their hopes for a hockey medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games alive. It edged past Canada 3-2 in its final group-stage game on Wednesday.

The Indian women's hockey team weathered some worrying moments before winning against a lower-ranked Canada 3-2 in its must-win Pool A match and qualifying for the semis of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday. The Indians were in control of the game until the 22nd minute, taking a 2-0 lead over the 15th-ranked Canadians, with Salima Tete (3rd minute) and Navneet Kaur (22nd) scoring the goals. But the Canadians bounced back with a lion-hearted performance and levelled the scores via goals from Brienne Stairs (23rd) and Hannah Haughn (39th). While England has already assured its semis berth from the Pool after it won 2-1 against India on Tuesday, it resulted in a do-or-die match for the Savita Punia-led side. In contrast, Canada needed a draw to progress with a better goal difference.

Locked 2-2, Janneke Schopman's girls reacted brilliantly when Lalremsiami scored off a rebound after a penalty corner in the 51st minute. The Indians came out fierce in the opening quarter and dominated the proceedings. India's attacking purpose bore fruit within the third minute when Salima scored off a rebound from a penalty corner.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - NITU GANGHAS ASSURES INDIA OF BOXING BRONZE; TULIKA MANN TO FIGHT FOR GOLD IN JUDO

A couple of minutes later, Lalremsiami missed an excellent opportunity to double the lead as her shot whizzed past the Canadian goal post. Just seconds from the opening quarter, Sangita Kumari showed extraordinary skills to carry the ball from the baseline and create an excellent possibility for India, which Canadian goalkeeper Rowan Harris saved.

In the next quarter, the Canadians guided more intent and organised to put the Indian defence under pressure on a few occurrences. But India doubled its lead in the 22nd minute, thanks to Navneet Kaur, whose shot was into an open goal after receiving a pass from Lalremsiami. A minute later, Canada assured a penalty corner and lowered the deficit through Stairs.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Fans delighted with Lovepreet Singh hands India 9th weightlifting medal

In the 39th minute, Canada confirmed another penalty corner, and Haughn compensated for her side. With seconds left in the third quarter, Canada guaranteed a couple more penalty corners, but India protected in numbers. Facing elimination, Monika came close to giving India the much-needed goal in the 47th minute before being denied by Canadian keeper Harris.

A couple of minutes later, Neha Goyal pushed in from tight range, but the goal was disallowed, with the ball hitting Salima's back stick. The Indians kept up the tension and ensured a penalty corner in the 51st minute, while this time, Lalremsiami tapped in from a goal-mouth melee after the Canadian defence saved Gurjit Kaur's shot.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 Exclusive - From mobile wallpaper to podium, how Jeremy Lalrinnunga manifested Gold on debut

A couple of minutes from the hooter, India secured another penalty corner before failing to utilise it. The Indians held their fortress in shape for the rest of the game to eke out the all-important win.

(With inputs from PTI)