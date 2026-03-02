Zimbabwe's cricket team is stranded in Delhi after their T20 World Cup exit. Their return was delayed by airspace closures in West Asia. Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed the team is safe as the ICC works on securing alternative travel arrangements.

Zimbabwe's departure from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been delayed after the closure of airspace across parts of West Asia disrupted their scheduled return home from India. Zimbabwe Cricket on Monday confirmed in a statement that the squad is currently in Delhi, assuring that every player and member of the support staff is safe as administrators work on fresh arrangements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Zimbabwe Cricket Confirms Safety, ICC Arranges Travel

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team remains safe and well in India following the conclusion of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes," Zimbabwe cricket stated.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has activated contingency measures and is working with international carriers to secure alternative travel arrangements. ZC remains in constant communication with the ICC and team management on the ground to ensure the squad's safe and timely return," it added.

Travel Disruption Details

Zimbabwe played their final match of the tournament against South Africa on Sunday and were set to fly back to Harare on Monday via Dubai. The Zimbabwe contingent had been booked on Emirates flights from Delhi to Dubai and onward to Harare, with players and support staff due to travel in batches beginning early Monday morning.

However, escalating tensions in West Asia led to widespread airspace closures, forcing airlines to suspend or reroute several services and leaving the team stranded in India for the time being. Alternative routes and carriers are now being explored.

The disruption follows missile exchanges between the United States, Israel and Iran, prompting several countries in West Asia to shut their airspace temporarily. The development has affected multiple international carriers and transit hubs, particularly Dubai, a key connection point for teams returning home after the tournament in India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)