The 'Golf For All' camp at Delhi Golf Club successfully trained 31 differently-abled participants from Feb 28 to Mar 2, 2026. Led by coach Jasjit Singh, the initiative aimed to make golf inclusive, with Jayant Chaudhary attending the ceremony.

The Golf For All - Inclusive Golf Skill Training Camp, held from February 28 to March 2, 2026, at the prestigious Delhi Golf Club, concluded on a high note with an inspiring Prize Distribution Ceremony on Monday. The three-day initiative successfully opened the fairways of golf to 31 differently-abled participants, along with their 31 buddies, giving each individual the opportunity to learn, play, and experience the sport in an inclusive and empowering environment, according to a release.

The camp was conducted under the guidance of Jasjit Singh, Former National Golf Coach of India, and was supported by key institutional partners committed to empowerment through sport. The initiative aimed to make golf accessible to all, breaking barriers and creating equal opportunities on the course.

Dignitaries Grace Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony was graced by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. Guests of Honour included Manmeet Nanda, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, and Praveen Kumar, CMD, ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India). Gaurav Bhagat, MD, Consortium Gifts and renowned designer Nikhil Mehra.

Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Skill and Inclusion

As per the release, speaking on the occasion, Jayant Chaudhary said, "There is still a great deal to be done in the field of skill development and education." Talking about Golf he said, "It is a challenging sport that requires consistent practice until it becomes part of one's muscle memory." He also noted that peer-to-peer learning is one of the most effective forms of learning.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Everyone possesses their own special qualities, and we need to identify those. There are many programs initiated to ensure they participate and contribute to society and the country. There is also a special department for PWD in the Ministry of Social Justice. This program has been sponsored by Alumco, which also provides assistive devices. Many people and organisations came together, including Coach Jasjit, for this special event taking place at our country's capital."

Manmeet Nanda on 'True Spirit' of Inclusion

Manmeet Nanda said, "Inclusion in the true spirit. My heart is full of pride and the stories that reflect courage, resilience, and belonging. The choice that you made affirms that you truly belong here. We often talk about inclusion and only look at the policy statement, but this event truly explains what inclusion means."

Gaurav Bhagat and Nikhil Mehra on Friendship

Gaurav Bhagat shared on the dais, alongside designer Nikhil Mehra, how truly special it is to have a best friend for life. Reflecting on their remarkable 33-year journey together, they expressed that a best friend brings balance to life, much like the game of golf.

Empowering Participants Through Structured Training

Over three days, participants took part in structured training sessions, hands-on practice, and guided play, many being introduced to golf for the first time. The program focused on developing skills, building confidence, and promoting the value of inclusive sporting environments.

A Landmark Event for Inclusive Sports

The event also featured competitive rounds, culminating in the distribution of awards and medals to participants. The success of Golf For All 2026 marks another important step toward mainstreaming adaptive sports and ensuring that golf becomes a game truly open to everyone. (ANI)