Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer is reportedly considering a move back to Manchester City after feeling unsettled at Stamford Bridge. The 23‑year‑old joined Chelsea from City in the summer of 2023 and has since become one of the Blues’ most consistent performers.

Palmer has featured in 110 games across competitions, registering 48 goals and 29 assists. His debut season at Stamford Bridge was prolific, with 27 goals across competitions. However, the current campaign has been disrupted by injuries, limiting him to five goals in 13 appearances.

Reports suggest Palmer is not fond of life in the south and could contemplate a return to the Etihad, particularly if former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca succeeds Pep Guardiola this summer. Born and raised in Manchester, Palmer’s ties to the city remain strong. Guardiola’s contract at City runs until the end of the 2026‑27 season, adding intrigue to the potential move.

Palmer was on target in Chelsea’s 2‑0 Premier League home win over Brentford, which lifted the Blues to sixth in the table after 22 games. That strike was his second league goal in four matches, following blanks against Manchester City and Fulham. Chelsea remain 16 points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Blues also secured a 1‑0 UEFA Champions League home victory over Pafos, with Moises Caicedo scoring late to push them to eighth in the 36‑team standings. Chelsea’s win against Brentford was their first in six league outings, having lost twice during that run.

Palmer and Chelsea return to Premier League action on January 24 with a trip to Crystal Palace. Following that, Liam Rosenoir’s side will conclude their Champions League league phase campaign away to SSC Napoli on January 28. Victory at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona would likely secure their place in the knockout stages without needing the play‑offs.