Chelsea fans reacted with sarcasm and disbelief after Liam Rosenior's 7‑year contract was confirmed.

Chelsea have confirmed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a contract running until 2032, following the departure of Enzo Maresca last week. Rosenior described the chance to lead the Stamford Bridge side as an opportunity he could not refuse.

The 41‑year‑old leaves Strasbourg, Chelsea’s partner club, after holding talks over the role on Monday. Speaking at a press conference in France, Rosenior admitted he had received interest from several clubs, including Champions League sides, but insisted Chelsea was a challenge he could not turn down. “I will love this club for the rest of my life but I cannot turn down Chelsea,” he said.

Maresca’s exit in acrimonious circumstances made Rosenior the leading candidate, though the move required careful handling by BlueCo, the investment group that owns both Chelsea and Strasbourg. Strasbourg are now seeking a replacement, with Gary O’Neil among those considered.

On Chelsea’s official website, Rosenior said: “This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies. My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job.”

Rosenior departs Strasbourg with the team seventh in Ligue 1 and brings with him assistants Kalifa Cissé and Justin Walker, along with head of analysis Ben Warner. He also has longstanding relationships with three of Chelsea’s five sporting directors. His contract runs one year longer than theirs, while Maresca’s deal had been set until 2029 with an option for an additional year.

The former Hull manager is regarded as a promising coach, and Chelsea are not expected to undergo a major tactical shift from Maresca’s approach. He expressed excitement about the future, acknowledging the emotional nature of leaving Strasbourg. “I have worked my whole life to be a coach and manage a world‑class football club. That does bring sadness for what I am leaving behind. This is emotional as it is my last day and time I wake up as a Strasbourg manager,” he said.

Chelsea, currently fifth in the Premier League, face Fulham on Wednesday before hosting Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi‑final next week.

