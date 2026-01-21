With the game still open heading into the final stages, substitute Viktor Gyokeres ensured Arsenal’s victory. Collecting Gabriel Martinelli’s pass from deep, he made a strong run before curling a superb strike into the top corner six minutes from time. His goal wrapped up the 3-1 win and underlined Arsenal’s attacking depth, proving decisive after Inter had threatened to level again.

Also, no other summer signing in the Premier League has scored more goals in all competitions than Viktor Gyokeres (9) apart from Ekitike (10).