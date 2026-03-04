Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a 15-member squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh. Veteran batter Babar Azam was dropped due to poor form, while Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue as captain. The squad features six uncapped players.

Babar Azam Dropped From Squad

Veteran batter Babar Azam was left out of the squad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 31-year-old had a poor ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign, where he managed just 91 runs from four outings with the bat. Beyond his difficulties in T20Is, the former Pakistan skipper also saw his ODI form dip in 2025, managing 544 runs across 17 innings at an average of 34.

Shaheen Afridi to Lead New-Look Team

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue as captain, leading a group that features six uncapped players.

Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain have all earned maiden call-ups to the ODI setup.

Farhan's call-up comes on the back of a historic T20 World Cup campaign, where he smashed 383 runs, the highest in a single campaign in the men's event.

Four of the uncapped players - Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood and Shamyl Hussain - were recently part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that faced England Lions in Abu Dhabi, with a series of good showings earning their place in the squad.

The squad also includes experienced campaigners such as wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, pacers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jnr, all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Salman Ali Agha and wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan Squad

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

ODI Series Schedule

ODI Series Schedule: 11 March - First ODI, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 13 March - Second ODI, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 15 March - Third ODI, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

(ANI)