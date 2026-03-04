England skipper Harry Brook admits his team isn't unbeatable but has gained massive confidence from winning close matches. Ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final against India, he called the clash a "dream come true" for his squad.

'Not Unbeatable, But Confident': Brook

England skipper Harry Brook shrugged off the idea of the Three Lions being unbeatable but acknowledged their wins have given them huge confidence, especially in tight situations. India will face two-time winners England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Brook, heading into the high-voltage clash, expressed his excitement, saying it's a dream come true for most of us to play in a World Cup semi-final against India. "No, definitely not unbeatable, but I think it gives us a lot of confidence going into tomorrow as well. We've won them tight games, which in World Cups prove to be very important as well. And we've got a lot of confidence going into the deeper parts of the game. We've won games, which we probably shouldn't have won. And it just feels like we've never really been out of any game so far, which holds you in good stead in these world competitions," Harry Brook told the reporters.

'A Dream Come True'

"It's up there for sure. It's a dream come true for most of us to play in a World Cup semi-final against the home nation on a very iconic ground. So we're all really looking forward to it," Brook added.

England's Resilient Path to the Semis

England's path to the semi-finals has been defined by resilience. On several occasions, they have clawed their way back from difficult situations to secure victories, including dramatic finishes against Nepal and Pakistan, while also showing composure in a tense chase against New Zealand to remain unbeaten in the Super 8 stage.

For the third time in a row, England and India will be locking horns for a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup final after the 2022 and 2024 editions. Brook's men, who have eked out several close wins in this tournament by showcasing a lot of grit, character and fight throughout their run despite Phil Salt and Jos Buttler's poor run.