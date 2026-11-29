Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma flagged off the 11th Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon, where 15,500 participants joined the #RunForZeroHunger movement, successfully pledging 2 million meals for children and animals in need.

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): As Jaipur celebrates the start of its 300th year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday flagged off the 11th Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon. Organised by Anybody Can Run (ABCR), the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon featured three categories — the 21.1 KM Half Marathon, the 10 KM Cool Run and the 5 KM Dream Run. 15,500 took to the streets of the Pink City for the Anil Agarwal Foundation’s #RunForZeroHunger movement, as per a press release.

The other races were flagged off by PV Sindhu, Padma Bhushan awardee, two-time Olympic medalist & Event Ambassador, and Lt. Gen. Padam Singh Shekhawat, Army Commander, Southwest Command. Also present were Arun Misra, Group CEO, Vedanta Limited, and Amarendu Prakash, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited. At the heart of the race was #RunForZeroHunger, a flagship movement of the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the social impact arm of Vedanta Group. For every kilometre run, Vedanta pledged one meal for a child or an animal in need. Together, participants in the Jaipur edition secured a pledge of 2 million meals.

Addressing runners ahead of the flag-off, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said that initiatives such as the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon are advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Fit India by encouraging people to make physical activity part of their daily lives. He also acknowledged the Anil Agarwal Foundation’s contribution to Rajasthan’s socio-economic development through #RunForZeroHunger.

Commenting on the occasion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said, “Sport has an extraordinary power to bring people together. The pursuit of sporting excellence inspires us to push our own limits, and when we come together for a cause, that same determination can change lives. I thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma ji for his support for the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon. As Jaipur enters its 300th year, this race gives everyone a way to be part of the celebrations. Through the Anil Agarwal Foundation, we are working towards a healthier, nourished and more compassionate India. What makes race day special to me is that even someone running their first kilometre can help provide a meal. That is the promise of #RunForZeroHunger.”

PV Sindhu said, “As an athlete, I know how much work it takes to reach a start line. Someone running their first 5K today may have trained just as hard for that moment as someone chasing a personal best in the half marathon. What I love about #RunForZeroHunger is that a kilometre counts equally for everyone. Whatever your pace, you can help put a meal within someone’s reach.”

The movement brings together two of the Foundation’s longstanding commitments. Through Nand Ghar, its network of over 16,000 modernised anganwadis across 18 states, AAF supports childhood nutrition, healthcare, early learning and women’s empowerment. Through The Animal Care Organisation (TACO), the Foundation extends its commitment to the care and welfare of animals in need. Beyond the Jaipur race, AAF promotes grassroots sport and wider participation through Vedanta Sports. Its programmes include residential football academies in Rajasthan and Goa, archery in Jharkhand and Odisha, hockey through the Kalinga Lancers, and emerging sports such as padel. Alongside Jaipur, its running calendar includes the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon in Udaipur, with support for marathons in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

As the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon concludes another successful edition, the impact of every kilometre continues far beyond the finish line. Through the Anil Agarwal Foundation and its initiatives spanning nutrition, community development, animal welfare and sports, Vedanta remains committed to transforming lives and creating possibilities for millions. #RunForZeroHunger stands as a testament to what collective action can achieve, bringing India one step closer to a healthier and nourished future. (ANI)